Climate crisis, denial both deepen

To the editor -- As we in the Pacific Northwest battle smoke, fire and drought, folks in the South and East are living with hurricanes and flooding. The climate crisis is not an abstract concept, we can see it out our windows, feel it in our lungs and read it in the news. Climate change is no longer a political issue. Rather than asking if it is real, the question is how do we address it?

YAKIMA, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO