CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate crisis, denial both deepen

Milton Daily Standard
 9 days ago

Even as Hurricane Ida was dissipating, it dumped torrential rainfall and unleashed devastating tornadoes on the Northeastern United States, leading to several deaths there. This is what climate change looks like: Furious hurricanes and hundred-year floods are an annual event in Louisiana and Texas, but the Colorado River, which provides water to millions of Western residents, is drying up. Global warming is no longer a distant threat; it now presents continual perils no matter where you live.

www.standard-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

Climate change is not a distant or future crisis. It is here.

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Climate change has been in the news a lot in recent days, although it may not have been obvious. Hurricane Ida smashed...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

Op-Ed: The Day the Climate Crisis Came Home

On the anniversary of the "orange day" caused by wildfire smoke in San Francisco, CNBC Climate Editor Matt Rosoff shares his personal recollections of how that day brought the climate crisis home. The good news is: As more people experience events like this, collective will to solve the problem will...
ENVIRONMENT
wearebreakingnews.com

Biden: “These Extreme Storms And The Climate Crisis Are Already Here”

Washington – US President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged strong federal aid for the northeastern and Gulf of Mexico states hit by Hurricane Ida, as well as the western states beset by wildfires, catastrophes it serves. as reminders that the “climate crisis” has arrived. “These extreme storms and the climate...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
wearebreakingnews.com

Joe Biden: Climate Change Is “everyone’s Crisis”

New York – President Joe Biden declared on Tuesday that climate change has become “everyone’s crisis,” visiting neighborhoods flooded by the remnants of Hurricane Ida and warning that it is time for the United States to take the “alarm” seriously. or face ever worse loss of life and property. Biden...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

California fires and Ida floods show a climate in crisis

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought record-shattering rains that devastated New York City's infrastructure and caused flooding across the Northeast. Meanwhile, California's governor is speaking openly about climate change as the massive Caldor fire threatens Lake Tahoe.Sept. 2, 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fullertonobserver.com

More Nuclear No Solution to Climate Crisis

If you live in Orange or San Diego County, hopefully you’re aware that San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) has been turned into a nuclear waste dump for the foreseeable future. If you live on planet earth, you’re wise to be tracking domestic and foreign moves to increase reliance on nuclear energy.
ORANGE, CA
daytonatimes.com

The No 1 crisis in the world right now: climate change

On Jan. 20, 2015, at his State of the Union Address, former President Barack Obama made a statement that the environment would be the number one challenge in America and the world. I personally thought he was incorrect, but I was well aware that the environment was something that human...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
resilience.org

The Power of Personalizing the Climate Crisis

“The truth takes long to spread, while the lies spread fast here.”. This is the assessment of Malawian farmer and activist Anita Chitaya after finishing a cross-country tour of the United States, attempting to bring home the reality of climate change to American farmers. Her experience is chronicled in an award-winning new film from co-directors Zak Piper and Raj Patel: The Ants & the Grasshopper.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Big oil’s ‘wokewashing’ is the new climate science denialism

Academic researchers say the fossil fuel industry has a new tool to delay efforts to curb emissions – a social justice strategy. ExxonMobil has been touting its commitment to “reducing carbon emissions with innovative energy solutions”. Chevron would like to remind you it is keeping the lights on during this dark time. BP is going #NetZero, but is also very proud of the “digital innovations” on its new, enormous oil drilling platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile Shell insists it really supports women in traditionally male-dominated jobs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inverse

These can teach us how to survive the climate crisis

The year 2021 may very well be remembered as the year we woke up to the climate crisis. Fierce wildfires battered Greece and the western United States, carrying smoke thousands of miles across continents. Floods swept through parts of Germany, killing hundreds. The 2021 hurricane season has been brutal, and it’s not over yet.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

New Colorado Climate Corps To ‘Tackle The Climate Crisis’

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado leaders announced they are joining forces with the Colorado Interagency Climate Team to create the Colorado Climate Corps. Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, both made the announcement last week. The goals of the program are to mitigate the risks of wildfires and floods, move Colorado’s electric grid to 100% renewable sources by 2040 and ensure future generations can enjoy a protected environment. (credit: CBS) “We’ve been working for more than a year to enlist a diverse, new generation of Americans in a Civilian Climate Corps to restore our public lands,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Climate Change#Southeastern Louisiana#Hurricane Ida#Western#Senate#Republicans#Democrats#Americans#Covid#The Green New Deal#Bete Noire#Hummers
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Climate crisis is no longer a political debate

To the editor -- As we in the Pacific Northwest battle smoke, fire and drought, folks in the South and East are living with hurricanes and flooding. The climate crisis is not an abstract concept, we can see it out our windows, feel it in our lungs and read it in the news. Climate change is no longer a political issue. Rather than asking if it is real, the question is how do we address it?
YAKIMA, WA
vermontbiz.com

Experts, college community to explore complexities of the climate crisis

Vermont Business Magazine What can any of us, especially college students, do to make an impact on climate change—a worldwide issue that grows more intense with every new hurricane and fire? "Radical Implications: Facing a Planetary Emergency," the 2021 Clifford Symposium at Middlebury College from September 23 to 25, will bring together a host of climate experts, as well as faculty and students, who will offer their perspectives on what roles we can take in the crisis that makes our planet increasingly turbulent. Events will include talks, panel discussions, a 350.org reunion, and other activities.
COLLEGES
kalw.org

Media Roundtable: The Climate Crisis Is Driving Extreme Weather Events & Climate Delay Is The New Climate Denial

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing coverage of the deadly hurricane Ida and California's wildfires. How are the media connecting extreme weather events to climate crisis?. We'll also discuss a new Guardian investigation exposing big oil's 'wokewashing' as the new climate science denialism. Guest:. Mark Hertsgaard,...
ENVIRONMENT
Chicago Sun-Times

If we can rally against terrorism, we can rally against dangers of climate change

Twenty years ago, in response to the horror of 9/11, Americans became unified in the need to address terrorism. Today, we face any number of challenges, including the COVID crisis, climate change and an uneven economy. But instead of coming together to overcome these challenges, we find ourselves fighting each other. We can’t seem to agree on what the problem is, and we struggle to make progress because solutions are couched as political hard lines.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
beverlyreview.net

U.N. conference start for U.S. to act on climate

Among the rights of every citizen of the world are the rights to breathe clean air, drink clean water and live free of endless climate catastrophe. The preservation of these rights and of civilization itself is the task of the November 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Here is an important start to define the position of the United States.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Lords criticised for inviting ‘fringe’ climate denial group to give evidence in parliament

A House of Lords committee has been criticised for inviting a "fringe" group which campaigns against climate action to give evidence on carbon policy.The Global Warming Policy Foundation was invited by peers to give evidence to an inquiry on reaching net zero and appeared before them on Tuesday.But environmental groups questioned why the committee would "waste their valuable time" hearing from the organisation, which they said had been "so widely and repeatedly found to be wrong".The GWPF has previously been admonished by the Charity Committee for breaking rules on impartiality and has been described as the country's most prominent source...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy