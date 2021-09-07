Climate crisis, denial both deepen
Even as Hurricane Ida was dissipating, it dumped torrential rainfall and unleashed devastating tornadoes on the Northeastern United States, leading to several deaths there. This is what climate change looks like: Furious hurricanes and hundred-year floods are an annual event in Louisiana and Texas, but the Colorado River, which provides water to millions of Western residents, is drying up. Global warming is no longer a distant threat; it now presents continual perils no matter where you live.
