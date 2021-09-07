CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days out of hospital

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFhbt_0boT8Yu200

A 3-year-old boy who spent three nights lost in rugged Australian woodland was playing with toys at his family home on Tuesday, as his family and rescuers celebrated the happy ending to a desperately difficult search.

Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, was taken to hospital for observation after he was found on Monday sitting in a shallow creek and drinking water with cupped hands on his family’s remote rural property near the village of Putty, north of Sydney

His mother Kelly Elfalak brought him home on Monday night to sleep in his own bed.

She thanked the hundreds of emergency services officers and volunteers who had scoured the steep terrain surrounding the house since AJ vanished on Friday morning.

“I can’t explain it, I’m so blessed,” the mother told reporters while holding AJ, who has a few scratches and bruises from his ordeal.

“I’m so happy that he is here. He’s with us, he’s safe and well and healthy, that’s all that matters,” she added.

Relatives said AJ spent Tuesday sleeping, eating and playing with toys.

A pilot of the police helicopter that spotted AJ, Jonathan Smith described his reaction as “absolute joy.”

“We were all emotional and I said to the boys ... ‘If that doesn’t make you happy, nothing will,’” Smith said, referring to the crew.

“We’ve been involved in many jobs that don’t turn out like this and it’s been the other end of the spectrum and it’s just really nice to have a positive outcome like this for once,” he added.

Greg Chalmers led the State Emergency Service team that reached AJ whom they found kneeling in the water.

“I just came around the corner and here’s this beautiful little kid just on his knees there. You go, wow, after four days. I couldn’t believe it, honestly,” Chalmers said.

AJ smiled and Chalmers said he embraced the boy.

“Then probably the proudest moment was picking up the (radio) mike and I said to the little fella: ‘Hey, how about we tell mum we’re coming home?” Chalmers said.

AJ responded by pointing at the name tag and SES badge on Chalmers’ uniform.

AJ’s family suspected that he had been abducted after hours of searching failed to find any trace of him and reporting seeing a pickup truck nearby. But police do not suspect anything suspicious was behind the disappearance.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A toddler was found alive three days after disappearing into the Australian bush: ‘He’s a little survivor’

The search for 3-year-old Anthony “AJ” Elfalak had entered its fourth day, and his family was fearing the worst. The boy, who is autistic and nonverbal, had gone missing midday Friday, and a search party of more than 385 people scoured the valley terrain — a “maze” of canyons, cliffs and bushland surrounding AJ’s family’s remote property near Putty, New South Wales. Fewer than 200 people live in the village about 70 miles northwest of Sydney.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Police#Australian
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Toddler hospitalized; narcotics found in their bloodstream

A 2-year-old child was taken to Fauquier Hospital for “seizure-like symptoms” on Sept. 6; the child was found to have cocaine in their bloodstream, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy. As the result of an investigation, a Bealeton man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment. The child has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
CBS 46

'Lost in the woods': Police searching for missing South Fulton man

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing South Fulton man. 32-year-old Jabari Damany Glover was last seen leaving his home for a walk in the Cedar Grove Village community area on Sunday, September 5. Police say his mother last spoke with him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Telford man becomes volunteer lifesaver after bystanders' CPR

A man who had his life saved by two bystanders when he had a cardiac arrest while running has been inspired to become a community first responder. Peter Corr, from Telford, qualified as the volunteer lifesaver two years after he collapsed while out running. Two passersby went to help him...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Police appeal after border terrier and two cocker spaniels stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses after three dogs were stolen. Dyfed Powys Police are looking into the incident at Llangedwyn in Mid Wales. They said that the dogs taken included border terrier, aged three and half years, and two cocker spaniels, aged four months. The force said that the thefts...
PETS
WTAJ

Man killed in DUI crash while mowing his lawn

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Indiana County man was hit by a car and eventually died at the hospital due to his injuries, Aug. 27, while he was mowing his lawn police say. Joshua Brink, 32, of Smicksburg is facing charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, Involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle and other charges after he lost control of his car and left the roadway and then hitting a man on his lawnmower.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Florida girl found safe after being abducted 14 years ago, reunited with mother

A Florida girl who vanished after being abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, police say. The break in the cold case surrounding the disappearance of Jacqueline Hernandez, who is now 19, happened on Sept. 2 when her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, was "contacted via social media by a female claiming to be her abducted daughter," according to the Clermont Police Department.
FLORIDA STATE
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

244K+
Followers
110K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy