CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ana Lily Amirpour: Calling Projects 'Female-Led' Is a 'Very Boring, Uninformed Way of Talking About Things'

By Manori Ravindran
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAna Lily Amirpour doesn’t want you to call her movies “female-led.” It’s true that all of them to date have been centered around strong female protagonists, including her Venice competition title “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” but they’re much more than that, she says. The Iranian-American director recalls early...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' Review: Ana Lily Amirpour Arrives as a Filmmaker

“Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” opens where any good stylishly ironic demon-out-of-water fairy-tale thriller should: in an insane asylum. That’s where Mona Lisa (Jeon Jong-seo), a catatonic waif, is seated on her knees in a straitjacket. We see right off how miserable she is; it’s there in her aura — and besides, who in her situation wouldn’t be? Then a gabby, sneering attendant walks into the room to trim the girl’s nails and pelt her with insults. The way the scene is shot, we feel the gathering of Mona Lisa’s repressed energy; we’re all but expecting an act of violence. What we don’t expect is that Mona Lisa, with a blast of what looks to be telekinetic rage (she has already cut to the place Carrie White was at in full prom mode), uses it to guide the attendant’s movements, lifting her arm in tandem with her own and forcing her to stab herself in the thigh, several times, with the nail clippers.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Venice Review: Ana Lily Amirpour’s ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ is a vibrantly stylish, yet uneven ride [Grade C+]

Ana Lily Amirpour’s latest film, after a five-year absence due to her venturing into the world of TV, will take audiences on a stylish, hipster ride throughout the grungy streets of New Orleans. Barring Last Night in Soho, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is, without a doubt, one of the wildest films of the Venice Film Festival thus far. Despite the manic goings-on here, Amirpour’s film is lurid, somewhat mellow, and full of energy.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Venice Review: Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is a Joyously Scrappy New Orleans B-Movie from Ana Lily Amirpour

The way her career is headed, soon we’ll be able to collate an Ana Lily Amirpour map of the United States. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night was set in a fantasized Iran––the country of her family heritage––although the most Californian sun and tarmac-parched Iran you could imagine. The Bad Batch was her Texan border town cannibal freakout––where out-of-commission ‘90s Hollywood stars like Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves wandered the Mad Maxian wastelands. Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (a twee title for a film with serious bite) takes one of the most touristically fetishized parts of the US––New Orleans––as its milieu and playground. It doesn’t quite shed the sense of an outsider looking in, extracting the most photogenic and Instagrammable parts for an artfully scuzzy collage, but the emerging theme of Amirpour’s work is actually that of outsider-dom, depicted in a way that’s honestly empowering. (The Bad Batch, in its treatment of physical disability, for instance, is one of the more body-positive films of its era.)
MOVIES
SFGate

Hamptons Festival Film Slate Includes 'Spencer,' 'The French Dispatch,' 'Power of the Dog'

The Hamptons Intl. Film Festival will open with the world premiere of Matthew Heineman’s “The First Wave” on Oct. 7 and buzzy titles including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer” as the Saturday centerpiece film and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” in the additional spotlight selection. The in-person festival ends Oct. 13 with Wes Anderson’s “French Dispatch.” The festival takes place in the Hamptons on the Eastern End of Long Island, N.Y. from Oct. 7-13. Masks and proof of vaccination are required in theaters.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ana Lily Amirpour
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Kate Hudson
SFGate

'It's Like 'My Neighbor Totoro' Gone Wrong!': Finnish Film 'The Beast Friend' Introduces a New Bedtime Story for Adults

Finland’s Tekele Productions, composed of Julia Elomäki, Miia Haavisto, Marja Pihlaja and Tia Talli, will present three new projects at the Finnish Film Affair this year. “Bad Women” will be shown in the Fiction in Progress section, Variety has learned, while Ulla Heikkilä’s “Viva la Vida” – about a Finnish expat family living in southern Spain – and “The Beast Friend” will make their way to Fiction in Development. The latter, described as a “bedtime story for adults,” and set to premiere in 2024, will see director Lauri-Matti Parppei exploring a rather unusual bond forming between a struggling artist and a massive bear.
MOVIES
SFGate

Documentary Filmmakers Lament End of Oscar and Emmy Double-Dipping Era

“Boys State,” “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” The Social Dilemma,” and “76 Days” all won Emmys last weekend during the Creative Arts ceremonies, but they share another distinction: They are the last documentaries able to win a statuette from the Television Academy for the same nonfiction film that successfully qualified for Academy Award consideration.
MOVIES
SFGate

'Shang-Chi' Aims to Retain Box Office Crown Over Clint Eastwood's 'Cry Macho'

Disney’s “Shang-Chi” is heading for a box office three-peat. The Marvel superhero adventure, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, is projected to generate roughly $17 million between Friday and Sunday, which would represent a decline of around 50% from the weekend prior. Though two new movies — Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” and “Copshop” with Gerard Butler — are opening nationwide, neither are expected to defeat “Shang-Chi” on domestic box office charts.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iranian American#North Korean#Minari#Asian Americans#Covid
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Unveils Her Wax Figure in a Deep Red Suit and Chain-Link Sandals

Jennifer Hudson suited up to debut her wax figure for Madame Tussauds New York. The “Respect” actress wore a deep red suit for the occasion. The suede set featured a double-breasted blazer with pointed lapels, as well as wide-leg pants. Hudson layered a black bustier top under her suit, which featured rolled-up long sleeves. She also added edgy accessories to her look, pairing it with a gunmetal chain bracelet, two delicate gold bracelets and layered gunmetal necklaces. The “Dreamgirls” star continued her edgy streak with sleek sandals. The black patent style featured thin toe straps, as well as pointed-toe soles and stiletto...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFGate

Inigo Pascual to Star in Fox Country Music Drama 'Monarch'

Previously announced cast members include Beth Ditto, Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel and Joshua Sasse. The series follows America’s “first family” of country music, including mother Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), father Albie Roman (Adkins) and daughters Gigi Taylor-Roman (Ditto) and Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel), and son Luke Roman (Sasse). Pascual will play Ace Grayson, Nicky’s adopted son who also dreams of becoming a country star but faces some challenges along the way.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria’s Wedding Horror, Ashland’s Evil Exposed At Altar

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is buying Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) love scheme. While he could be legit in both his cancer diagnosis and intentions, chances are that Victoria’s being taken for a ride. Multiple characters are searching for the truth, which could end up coming out at the couple’s own wedding.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy