University seeks policing turnaround with advisory report, permanent chief search
Cal Poly Pomona President Soraya Coley released the university’s police advisory report and announced the search for a permanent chief of the University Police Department in a Sept. 2 statement. The announcements, part of the campus’ declared shift toward community policing, follow a semester in which student and faculty representatives decried the department’s ability to address patterns of racial discrimination against students.thepolypost.com
Comments / 0