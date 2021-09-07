CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University seeks policing turnaround with advisory report, permanent chief search

By The Poly Post
The Poly Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal Poly Pomona President Soraya Coley released the university’s police advisory report and announced the search for a permanent chief of the University Police Department in a Sept. 2 statement. The announcements, part of the campus’ declared shift toward community policing, follow a semester in which student and faculty representatives decried the department’s ability to address patterns of racial discrimination against students.

