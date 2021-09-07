CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leadership when you work alone

By Michael Gips
securitymagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany security practitioners don’t lead a team. They may not even be part of a team. Individual security consultants, academics, thought leaders, small-business owners, researchers, coders, pentesters and countless others in our field may work in solitary conditions. Yet, leadership abilities for isolated workers can be as important as they are for someone who runs a large corporate security department or guard force.

www.securitymagazine.com

Itproportal

Back to work? Or back to the workplace?

The pandemic has proved divisive in terms of the approach to business continuity. Many organizations managed to implement remote working fairly seamlessly – others still have recorded messages and website notices blaming Covid-19 for their less than impressive customer service. Some furloughed employees have enjoyed a long, paid holiday. Others have taken the opportunity to gain new skills that will benefit themselves and their employers.
commercialintegrator.com

Microsoft Says Remote Work Hampers Productivity, Innovation

Although communication technologies like videoconferencing and collaboration tools helped organizations everywhere adapt to the challenges of the pandemic and shift to a remote work model, we quickly began seeing how virtual collaboration doesn’t quite add up to what we were able to do in an in-person setting. Workers began reporting...
securitymagazine.com

Disinformation campaigns against brands are flourishing across social media

Disinformation, long used to spread and advance political ideologies, is now being used to damage Western corporations and economies, as reported by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) study, The Future of Disinformation Operations and the Coming War on Brands. The actors and methods employed to influence elections and spread falsehoods to polarize the United States electorate are now being leveraged for economic warfare. Moreover, an economic disinformation industry is emerging in which disinformation services are provided to domestic and foreign threat actors – a trend that the NCRI expects to continue.
securitymagazine.com

Vaccines to be required for all large employers: What to know

Employers with 100 or more employees will soon have to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated, according to new steps added to the White House's COVID-19 safety plan. Here's what you need to know about this plan to ensure the health and safety of your business:. Vaccination and Testing: The...
securitymagazine.com

Mitigating risk through holistic scenario-based training

Every so often, Guy Bliesner pulls together teachers and staff for scenario training. What if a school bus crashes? Or the power goes out on a snowy day? Or a kid goes into anaphylactic shock on the playground? As Analyst for the Idaho Office of School Safety and Security (IOSSS), he says tabletop exercises and other forms of scenario-based training are key to business continuity. For schools to keep functioning, people need to know what to do in an emergency, and they need to practice.
securitymagazine.com

Corporate corruption, fraud and bribery have significant impacts to the enterprise

The 2021 Global Fraud and Risk Report recently released by Kroll finds significant impact of illicit activity, including corruption, fraud and bribery at billion-dollar companies. More than half (53%) of U.S. respondents rank lack of visibility into third parties as their top vulnerability related to bribery and corruption risk. Impact...
securitymagazine.com

Arnaud Treps named CISO at Odaseva

Arnaud Treps brings over two decades of strategic security experience to Odaseva as the new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Arnaud will lead the company’s global security initiatives including software, infrastructure, privacy, and compliance. Arnaud most recently served as the Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at global...
securitymagazine.com

The engagement effect: A CISO’s guide to securing hybrid workplace networks

As we approach the 18-month mark of operating in a pandemic environment, it has become quite clear that the key to securing networks with a remote workforce isn’t just about technology. Engagement is also a vital part of the process. Now, don’t get me wrong. Best-in-class technology still serves as the engine that powers network security. People, however, are the drivers that steer it in the right direction to avoid any potential roadblocks along its path.
securitymagazine.com

CISO Jason Clark talks evaluating security posture on The Security Podcasts

Jason Clark, CISO at Netskope, sits down with Security for our latest episode of The Security Podcasts to discuss security posture. In our latest episode, Clark talks evaluating an organization’s security posture, particularly when new to a company. He also shares the synergy he sees between strategy, marketing and cybersecurity and the role a security leader can play in all three areas.
securitymagazine.com

Azurescape attack allows cross-container cloud compromise

The Unit 42 Threat Intelligence team has identified the first known vulnerability that could enable one user of a public cloud service to break out of their environment and execute code on environments belonging to other users in the same public cloud service. According to the Palo Alto Networks Unit...
securitymagazine.com

Active Directory sits in a dangerous security blind spot

Cybercriminals are always on the lookout for security gaps. These gaps can take many forms, such as incomplete security coverage, misconfigurations, exposed credentials, and software and device vulnerabilities. Unfortunately, it remains impossible to stop 100% of attacks from infiltrating a network, especially as the attack surface grows at unprecedented rates. As a result, focusing on perimeter edge defenses alone is insufficient, and a strong shift to identity as the new perimeter is underway.
securitymagazine.com

91% of IT teams feel pressure to compromise security

HP Inc. released its HP Wolf Security Rebellions & Rejections report, a study highlighting the tension between IT teams and employees working from home (WFH) that security leaders must resolve to secure the future of work. The findings show that IT teams have been forced into compromising security for business...
tnledger.com

You want us to work for you?

You’d better be offering good pay & benefits, plenty of flexibility. Hiring employees used to be a fairly straightforward affair. A company posted its openings online through its own website, ran ads and possibly engaged a staffing agency or recruiter. It was similarly easy for job seekers, who prowled postings on their own, or retained professional help to find the best match for their talents.
NewsBreak
securitymagazine.com

MyRepublic reports data breach to customers

MyRepublic, a telecommunications provider in Asia-Pacific with operations across Singapore, New Zealand and Australia, announced it discovered an unauthorized data access incident on August 29, 2021, and has moved to support its customers in mitigating any possible risk. The unauthorized data access took place on a third-party data storage platform...
securitymagazine.com

Artificial intelligence’s role in the pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the U.S., many states tried to control the spread of the virus by issuing mask mandates, lockdown restrictions and encouraging work from home for industries who could manage it. However, essential workers in healthcare, food production, transportation, manufacturing and logistics had to continue operating for society to function.
securitymagazine.com

Remote work presents challenges for IT leaders

Remote work has become the new normal for many businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in working from home introduces new risks that IT professionals are struggling to manage with existing security tools, according to a new study. The 2021 Thales Access Management Index, a global survey of...
securitymagazine.com

Half of on-prem databases contain security vulnerabilities

One out of every two on-premises databases globally has at least one vulnerability, finds a new study from Imperva Research Labs spanning 27,000 on-prem databases. Joseph Carson, chief security scientist and Advisory CISO at ThycoticCentrify, explains, “It comes as no surprise that many organizations still struggle to patch systems and reduce critical vulnerabilities, especially on databases. The balance between productivity and security is always a fine line. When databases are offline, it typically means the business productivity is impacted. Databases can contain sensitive information such as employee data, personal identifiable information, health data, financial details, intellectual property and much more, so organizations must protect and secure databases with the highest priority. While the report does include some concerning numbers, it does not tell the complete picture as while the number of vulnerabilities is high, and it does not detail other security controls used to protect those databases. Patching systems is critical, but it is also important to have strong access controls using privileged access security along with detailed auditing and MFA.”
SOFTWARE

