Myanmar's shadow government calls for nationwide uprising

The situation in Myanmar has become a bit more uncertain on Tuesday. The shadow government, which groups together the representatives of the resistance, has launched an official call for popular insurrection against the military junta that has been in charge of the country since the coup on February 1 and which put an end to the attempts to democratize the Southeast Asian country. In a speech delivered this Tuesday, the seventh day of the seventh month since the coup, Duwa Lashi La, the president of this civilian cabinet that groups the forces against the military government, has called for the mobilization of citizens from all over the country in what he has described as a “defensive war”.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO