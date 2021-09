The global pandemic has negatively impacted just about everyone, not least of all those who hold jobs. Workers have seen stress skyrocket as they try to make a living during the global health crisis. From working parents juggling time at home to help children keep up with online schooling to some service workers getting laid off while others continue apace under the daily threat of contracting the coronavirus, the struggle is real.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO