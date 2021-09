SOUTHEAST TEXAS — It is going to be a pretty dreary day across SE Texas. We are starting out with very low clouds and patchy fog across the area. With the remnants of Nicholas still close by we cannot completely rule out light rain and drizzle in the forecast for the next couple of days. Temperatures will generally be in the lower 80s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side, gusting well over 20mph the next couple of days. Rain chances should tend to increase a bit as we head into the weekend. Stay with Your Weather Authority for the latest forecast information.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO