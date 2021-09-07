CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana Lily Amirpour: Calling Projects ‘Female-Led’ Is a ‘Very Boring, Uninformed Way of Talking About Things’

By Manori Ravindran
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAna Lily Amirpour doesn’t want you to call her movies “female-led.” It’s true that all of them to date have been centered around strong female protagonists, including her Venice competition title “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” but they’re much more than that, she says. The Iranian-American director recalls early...

www.imdb.com

1069morefm.com

Take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up’

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi black comedy film ‘Don’t Look Up’ featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student, Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the public about a comet on a collision course with Earth, but struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster.
MOVIES
SFGate

'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' Review: Ana Lily Amirpour Arrives as a Filmmaker

“Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” opens where any good stylishly ironic demon-out-of-water fairy-tale thriller should: in an insane asylum. That’s where Mona Lisa (Jeon Jong-seo), a catatonic waif, is seated on her knees in a straitjacket. We see right off how miserable she is; it’s there in her aura — and besides, who in her situation wouldn’t be? Then a gabby, sneering attendant walks into the room to trim the girl’s nails and pelt her with insults. The way the scene is shot, we feel the gathering of Mona Lisa’s repressed energy; we’re all but expecting an act of violence. What we don’t expect is that Mona Lisa, with a blast of what looks to be telekinetic rage (she has already cut to the place Carrie White was at in full prom mode), uses it to guide the attendant’s movements, lifting her arm in tandem with her own and forcing her to stab herself in the thigh, several times, with the nail clippers.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Ana Lily Amirpour’s ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ is a Sweet, Scuzzy Blast of Pure Escapism [Venice Review]

Like finding a grubby, balled-up bill in your spangly g-string and uncrumpling it to discover doughy old Ben Franklin staring benignly back at you, Ana Lily Amirpour‘s third feature is a sweet, scuzzy surprise made all the sweeter/scuzzier because you don’t know quite what you did to deserve it. Certainly, at the Venice Film Festival –where “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” snuck into competition – giggling into one’s mask at its garish but gladhearted genre excesses felt like getting away with something naughty.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Venice Review: Ana Lily Amirpour’s ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ is a vibrantly stylish, yet uneven ride [Grade C+]

Ana Lily Amirpour’s latest film, after a five-year absence due to her venturing into the world of TV, will take audiences on a stylish, hipster ride throughout the grungy streets of New Orleans. Barring Last Night in Soho, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is, without a doubt, one of the wildest films of the Venice Film Festival thus far. Despite the manic goings-on here, Amirpour’s film is lurid, somewhat mellow, and full of energy.
MOVIES
Ana Lily Amirpour
Sylvester Stallone
thefilmstage.com

Venice Review: Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is a Joyously Scrappy New Orleans B-Movie from Ana Lily Amirpour

The way her career is headed, soon we’ll be able to collate an Ana Lily Amirpour map of the United States. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night was set in a fantasized Iran––the country of her family heritage––although the most Californian sun and tarmac-parched Iran you could imagine. The Bad Batch was her Texan border town cannibal freakout––where out-of-commission ‘90s Hollywood stars like Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves wandered the Mad Maxian wastelands. Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (a twee title for a film with serious bite) takes one of the most touristically fetishized parts of the US––New Orleans––as its milieu and playground. It doesn’t quite shed the sense of an outsider looking in, extracting the most photogenic and Instagrammable parts for an artfully scuzzy collage, but the emerging theme of Amirpour’s work is actually that of outsider-dom, depicted in a way that’s honestly empowering. (The Bad Batch, in its treatment of physical disability, for instance, is one of the more body-positive films of its era.)
MOVIES
imdb.com

Kristen Stewart ‘Very Irresponsibly’ Said Yes to ‘Spencer’ Before Even Reading the Script

Kristen Stewart has earned early Oscar buzz for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” which is making its way through the fall festival circuit. It turns out her decision to take on the role came from gut instinct. Speaking during a conversation broadcast as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, Stewart said she hadn’t even read the “Spencer” script by Steven Knight before she told Larraín she was interested in playing the beloved British icon.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Kissing Booth’ Producer Andrew Cole-Bulgin Joins Forces with ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Star Patti Stanger on New Drama (Exclusive)

“The Kissing Booth” producer Andrew Cole-Bulgin has departed Komixx — the production company behind all three instalments of the hit Netflix movies — to join forces with “The Millionaire Matchmaker” star Patti Stanger on a new scripted project. The crossover drama series, in which a young dating expert from a...
TV & VIDEOS
Literary Hub

The Netflix-Don DeLillo romance continues with Underworld

After nearly 40 years of crickets and tumbleweeds from tinseltown, it really has been a banner decade for Don DeLillo adaptation announcements. David Cronenberg got the ball rolling in 2011 when he and Robert Pattinson brought Cosmopolis to the big screen. That was followed by Benoît Jacquot’s little-seen 2016 adaptation of The Body Artist, À Jamais.
MOVIES
#Iranian American
imdb.com

‘Jagged’ Review: Alanis Morissette Narrates Her Origin Story in a Too-Tame Documentary

In the months following the release of Alanis Morissette’s breakout album “Jagged Little Pill,” one question persisted throughout the glowing coverage of the singer-songwriter’s debut: Why was this gal so angry? It’s a question that director Alison Klayman (“Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry”) thoroughly answers in her “Jagged,” but it’s refreshing to see the not-quite fawning profile engage with something a bit more substantive. That’s not to say the film’s subject isn’t substantive — she is — but this focused look at Morissette’s early years seems hellbent on offering up a glossier-than-necessary veneer on a complex story. When it veers away from a predictable timeline and expected beats, “Jagged” hits its high notes.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie review – The Full Monty in drag

This gutsy musical comedy about a wannabe drag queen teenager adheres firmly to the Britfilm plucky outsiders template. This big-hearted musical comedy started life on the stage in 2017 – and 10 years before that as a TV documentary about the true story of gay teenager Jamie Campbell, whose dream was to be a drag queen. The broad characterisation, dialogue and scene transitions probably worked better on stage, but they give a bounce to this feelgood Britfilm version, which has newcomer Max Harwood as Jamie, Sarah Lancashire as his tenderly understanding mum Margaret, and Lauren Patel as his best mate Priti; Sharon Horgan has the thankless task of playing the uptight teacher who won’t let Jamie turn up to the school prom in drag, while Richard E Grant has a scene-stealer as Hugo Battersby, Aka “Loco Chanel”, a veteran drag queen artiste who campaigned against homophobia in the 1980s and who mentors Jamie in his new vocation.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Charlotte’ Review: Keira Knightley Voices a Doomed Artist in Lifeless Animated Film About WWII

“Charlotte” is a gentle animated biopic of the German-Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon, murdered at 26 in Auschwitz. The movie, directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana, is sweet on the surface. Who doesn’t want to celebrate an undersung artist whose magnum opus, a story told in over 700 paintings bound together in a book, was arguably the world’s first graphic novel?
MOVIES
E! News

Kill Bill Actor and Martial Arts Legend Sonny Chiba Dead at 82

Film fans are mourning the loss of an iconic action star. Shinichi "Sonny" Chiba died Thursday, Aug. 19 from COVID-19 complications at age 82, according to his management team. In addition to roles in such Hollywood films as The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill saga, the performer was also known for numerous Japanese martial arts movies dating back to the early 1960s.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Eraser: Reborn Was Shot in Secret This Summer, Based on the 90s Schwarzenegger Classic

It's hard to imagine many people being able to make a movie these days without someone getting wind of it, especially if that movie is a reboot of an Arnold Schwarzenegger film, but is seems that it has been done as Deadline reported that Arnie's 1996 movie Eraser is not only getting a reboot but that it has already been shot by Warner Bros. The report details the new version of the action flick starring Dominic Sherwood, who has previously starred in Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, in the lead role.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Everybody's Talking About Jamie: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Musical

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Amazon Prime has seemingly decided to make 2021 the year of musicals, with releases like Cinderella coming out not that long before this new movie is set to take the stage. With a trailer that just dropped not that long ago, fans of this might be wondering what exactly Everybody’s Talking About Jamie might be about.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
HipHopWired

50 Cent, Megan Fox & Sylvester Stallone To Star In New ‘The Expendables’ Movie

50 Cent is about to flex his acting muscle in a big way in 2022. He has been booked to star in the newest installment of The Expendables. As spotted on Complex the Queens native has been announced as a feature player in action movie series. According to The Hollywood Reporter many of the original crew members will be returning to the big screen including Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone. Joining the legacy characters will be 50 Cent, Megan Fox (Transformers: The Last Knight), Tony Jaa (Monster Hunter) and Scott Waugh (Need for Speed).
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

How Hunter Schafer Slipped into an Alien Alter-Ego for the 2021 Met Gala

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “A little bit of late ’90s grunge, a pinch of playful dystopian sci-fi, and just a sprinkle of romantic horror”—that’s how makeup artist Sandy Ganzer describes the otherworldly vision that was Hunter Schafer at the 2021 Met gala. The look was miles away from other interpretations of the evening’s American mood, including hits of denim and western wear along with classic codes of Hollywood glamour. But in this nation that has given us Alien and a bullet-dodging Keanu Reeves and the theoretical license to escape our known realities for the unknown (whether that’s Earth’s gravity by way of a billionaire space race or the constraints of gender)—well, it’s safe to say that Schafer was right on theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

