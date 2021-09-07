Help Grandkids Prepare For The Future

Whether you’ve got kids, grandkids, or some other important young people in your life, school has probably crossed your mind in the past few weeks. Preschoolers, elementary, middle, and high school kids are back to hitting the books. And so are college students. According to the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, more than 200,000 South Carolinians are enrolled across South Carolina’s 60 post-secondary institutions! As all of these students pack up their book bags and head to class, educational and financial institutions across the US ask people to think about the importance of saving for college with their annual celebration of College Savings Month. In South Carolina, this is a time to talk about the benefits of Future Scholar, South Carolina’s 529 plan.

