CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Help Grandkids Prepare For The Future

By Brandon Monette
weeklypostnc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINT HILL, NC – Grandparents Day is almost here. If you’re a grandparent, you may want to use this day as an opportunity to think about how you can help provide for your grandchildren’s future. For example, you could establish a 529 education savings plan, which can be used to...

www.weeklypostnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Jobs 3.0: How You Can Prepare For The Future Of Work

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The fourth industrial revolution is sweeping across the globe, bringing major changes to the way we all work. And as if that weren’t enough, the COVID-19 crisis has further disrupted the labor market, distributing workers far and wide, changing expectations, and shifting communication patterns.
EDUCATION
WILX-TV

MET launches new campaign to help families prepare for their children’s higher education future

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Education Trust (MET) today announced a new campaign to help families prepare for their children’s higher education future. MET says the campaign centers on the different education and career paths children can choose and how parents and caregivers can prepare for a child’s future – even if they can’t predict it. Using social media, TV and digital video advertising, the campaign will emphasize how MET benefits are portable, transferable and refundable while also providing tax advantages.
LANSING, MI
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Schools#Grandparent#Mint Hill#Utma#Ugma
theeastcountygazette.com

IRS Demands Payback of $600, $1,200 & $1,400 Stimulus Checks Benefits

For quite some time, IRS has been sending stimulus payments, tax refunds to eligible Americans. However, despite their claim, many eligible Americans are yet to get their due. If that wasn’t enough, IRS is now sending out letters to Americans and demanding the payback of full or partial stimulus payments.
U.S. POLITICS
theurbannews.com

SNAP Benefits Will Increase

The Biden administration has approved the largest permanent expansion of food benefits in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thanks to a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the maximum SNAP benefit will climb to $835 a month for a family of four, an increase of 21%, beginning October 1, 2021. The resulting cost adjustment is the first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975, reflecting notable shifts in the food marketplace and consumers’ circumstances over the past 45 years.
AGRICULTURE
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
kmvt

4-H and FFA prepare students for their future careers

Until recent years, there wasn’t much STEM emphasis at the kindergarten through eighth grade level in Declo and Albion. Smaller area hospitals dealing with similar capacity issues. Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:02 AM MDT. With rising COVID-19 cases statewide and capacity being stretched, staffing is always a concern. Fit...
DECLO, ID
InvestmentNews

A student loan crisis is looming. RPAs can help clients prepare

Though the Sept. 30 moratorium on student loan payments was recently extended to Jan. 31, 2022, there will soon be a reckoning for the estimated 70% of millennials and their families saddled with student loan debt. Retirement plan advisers can distinguish themselves and put some teeth into sometimes hard-to-define financial...
PERSONAL FINANCE
foxla.com

Helping graduates find their futures by building hope

One organization has been helping graduates find their career path for more than 25 years...and how's this for a success rate...95 percent of those taking part end up getting hired. We talked to the Executive Director and CEO of 'Hope Builders'...who talked about a big virtual event happening Thursday night and explained why she really loves her job! .
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

It’s College Savings Month! Prepare with Future Scholar

Whether you’ve got kids, grandkids, or some other important young people in your life, school has probably crossed your mind in the past few weeks. Preschoolers, elementary, middle, and high school kids are back to hitting the books. And so are college students. According to the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, more than 200,000 South Carolinians are enrolled across South Carolina’s 60 post-secondary institutions! As all of these students pack up their book bags and head to class, educational and financial institutions across the US ask people to think about the importance of saving for college with their annual celebration of College Savings Month. In South Carolina, this is a time to talk about the benefits of Future Scholar, South Carolina’s 529 plan.
EDUCATION
Journal Review

Housing for homeless helps economic future

What a surprise, locals might have thought when the Census Bureau confirmed in August that there is a shortage of housing units in Crawfordsville. Home buyers heard of people offering cash and foregoing home inspections.Local social media groups traded advice on how to find safe, affordable rental units while the complexes seemed to waitlist prospective tenants. At the bottom of the pecking order have been the vulnerable populations,the homeless, seniors, those with a record, and young renters. Housing is in a crunch, and without more developers and updated strategies, it will remain intensely competitive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WJFW-TV

Program helps fourth and fifth graders prepare for emergencies

Local News Published 09/02/2021 12:51PM, Last Updated 09/02/2021 7:13PM. Wisconsin - With Hurricane Ida's aftermath in the headlines and kids back in school, many families wonder how to talk to their kids about emergency situations without scaring them. STEP is a nationwide program focused on fourth and fifth graders, preparing nearly 100,000 students in Wisconsin alone to navigate those worst-case scenarios with confidence.
KIDS
Uplift Loudoun

Ryan Bartel Foundation Helps Students and Parents Prepare for the School Year

As families embrace the return to school in-person full time for the first time in more than a year, many students are excited, but many are also anxious. The Ryan Bartel Foundation recently reached out to teens to find out how they feel about in-person schooling and programming. The results included a range of concerns, from transmitting COVID to younger siblings to difficulty re-engaging with social groups and friends.
wdrb.com

As federal unemployment checks end, Louisville organizations prepare to help

As federal unemployment checks end, Louisville organizations prepare to help. It's been argued by some officials across Kentucky for months that stopping the extra federal funds would push people back to work. But with the federal government's supplemental $300 unemployment checks no longer active, there could be a surge in people seeking other types of help.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KTVN.com

Saving for College as Education Costs Continue to Rise

The price for higher education continues to rise. College costs are up more than 25% over the last ten years, and tuition rates are rising at twice the inflation rate. So how do you plan for future educational costs?. "There are financial calculators that can estimate what the future cost...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy