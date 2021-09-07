CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repair Records And Why They’re Important

By Ken Manchester
weeklypostnc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – This is a reprint of an old article. For our full back catalog, check out www.autorepairminthill.com. If you’re looking for a great way to raise the value of your car, get your service records together and keep them somewhere safe. The biggest unknown when buying a car is reliability. A car that has a complete service record removes a considerable majority of that unknown. Knowing what work has already been done, how much work has been needed, and most importantly if routine preventative maintenance has been done is a huge selling point.

