Repair Records And Why They’re Important
This is a reprint of an old article. If you're looking for a great way to raise the value of your car, get your service records together and keep them somewhere safe. The biggest unknown when buying a car is reliability. A car that has a complete service record removes a considerable majority of that unknown. Knowing what work has already been done, how much work has been needed, and most importantly if routine preventative maintenance has been done is a huge selling point.
