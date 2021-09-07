CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Chamber Kicks Off Best Of Mint Hill Photo Contest

By Mary Beth Foster
weeklypostnc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the annual “Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest.”. Hosted by the Chamber and sponsored by 1st Choice Properties, the contest aims to capture everything that represents the best of “Our Hometown” of Mint Hill. “Every year, I enjoy seeing those photos and seeing the people that participate and what they bring,” says 1st Choice Properties Owner Anna Granger. “I’m excited to be able to continue to help support the local community by highlighting both local talent and what makes our town of Mint Hill special.”

City
Mint Hill, NC
