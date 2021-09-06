CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Caught On Camera Exclusive: Food Delivery Driver Rescues 2-Year-Old In Diapers Wandering Into Burbank Boulevard At Night

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A food delivery driver spotted a young child in the middle of a bustling valley road, pulled his car over and ran headlong into the street to stop traffic and save the child. Gerson Tavares had no idea what was about to unfold when he accepted...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

