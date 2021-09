Mike Tyson is considered by many to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. The heavyweight was beloved in his prime for his aggressive style and early knockouts. Although he doesn’t compete at a high level as he did back in the ’80s and ’90s, Tyson is still involved with boxing, having recently fought against Roy Jones jr. in an exhibition match. The contest would end in a draw with the result not going on either man’s record.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO