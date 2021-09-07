CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian shares fall after recent record highs; tech, realty stocks weigh

By Rama Venkat
Reuters
 9 days ago

BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Tuesday after hitting record highs for three straight sessions, with investors locking in gains in recent winners, including technology and real estate stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.24% at 17,338.15 by 0520 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.2% to 58,180.13. A recent surge in both the indexes have pushed its monthly gain to more than 1% so far in September.

“Sentiment remains bullish but we may see a few days of choppy trading in the market due to the run-up that has happened,” Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors, said, adding that he does not anticipate a deep correction.

A market awash with liquidity, optimism from India’s vaccination progress, and signs of businesses returning pre-pandemic levels have helped the Nifty 50 hit all-time highs 14 times and the Sensex 12 times in the last one month.

On Tuesday, however, the Nifty Realty Index declined the most among major sub-indexes with its fall of over 2%, snapping eight sessions of gains.

Real estate firm Prestige Estates Projects, which had added more than 10% in the last two sessions, dropped 4.4%.

The Nifty IT index, down 0.68%, marked its first fall after three sessions of increases.

IT firms Wipro Ltd and Infosys Ltd were among the top losers on the Nifty 50, shedding around 1% each

Meanwhile, total vehicle retails for August rose 14.48% from a year ago, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed. However, the Nifty auto index slipped 0.47%.

Among gainers, VST Tillers Tractors surged 9% after the farm equipment maker said it launched a range of tractors and power tillers in Southern African markets.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

