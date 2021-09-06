CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days out of hospital

By ROD McGUIRK Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia — A 3-year-old boy who spent three nights lost in rugged Australian woodland was playing with toys at his family home on Tuesday, as relatives and rescuers celebrated the happy ending to a desperately difficult search. Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, was taken to...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegouniontribune.com

Australian fugitive surrenders after 3-decade beach stay

CANBERRA, Australia — A 64-year-old fugitive walked into a Sydney police station to give himself up almost 30 years after he used a hacksaw blade and bolt cutters to escape from prison, police said on Wednesday. Darko Desic decided to go back to prison because Sydney’s COVID-19 lockdown made him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Australian
Washington Post

A toddler was found alive three days after disappearing into the Australian bush: ‘He’s a little survivor’

The search for 3-year-old Anthony “AJ” Elfalak had entered its fourth day, and his family was fearing the worst. The boy, who is autistic and nonverbal, had gone missing midday Friday, and a search party of more than 385 people scoured the valley terrain — a “maze” of canyons, cliffs and bushland surrounding AJ’s family’s remote property near Putty, New South Wales. Fewer than 200 people live in the village about 70 miles northwest of Sydney.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Toddler hospitalized; narcotics found in their bloodstream

A 2-year-old child was taken to Fauquier Hospital for “seizure-like symptoms” on Sept. 6; the child was found to have cocaine in their bloodstream, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy. As the result of an investigation, a Bealeton man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment. The child has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Fox News

Florida girl found safe after being abducted 14 years ago, reunited with mother

A Florida girl who vanished after being abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, police say. The break in the cold case surrounding the disappearance of Jacqueline Hernandez, who is now 19, happened on Sept. 2 when her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, was "contacted via social media by a female claiming to be her abducted daughter," according to the Clermont Police Department.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
CELEBRITIES
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
obsev.com

Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy