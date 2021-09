The U.S. dollar strengthened to a two-week high lately versus a basket of major currencies as market watchers are betting big on a Fed taper sooner rather than later despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. This is especially true given that the European Central Bank (ECB) walked somewhat that way. The ECB will slow down emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter. This would be a step forward for the ECB toward unwinding the emergency aid that has shored up the Euro zone economy during the coronavirus pandemic (read: ECB Trims Support, Will Fed Follow Suit? ETFs in Focus).

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO