Girl, 10, saves grandmother allegedly set on fire by ex-boyfriend

By KSAT Staff
Kait 8
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A 10-year-old girl from Texas is being hailed as a hero for saving her grandmother’s life after police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend set her on fire during a dispute. Deborah Romo, 52, had just gotten off work as a certified nursing assistant around 8 p.m. on...

