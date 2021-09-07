CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida gunman said he killed 4 strangers, including mother and infant, because voices told him to, sheriff says

Law enforcement officials in Florida's Polk County said Sunday that a 33-year-old former Marine in body armor entered two houses north of Lakeland early Sunday and murdered four people, including a mother and the 3-month-old baby she was carrying. The gunman, who surrendered after a long gunfight with deputies, also shot an 11-year-old girl seven times and killed the family dog, Sheriff Grady Judd at a news conference. He had no apparent connection to his victims.

Comments / 3

Chris Smith
7d ago

At that point,crazy just can't be fixed, no matter what led him there,he has to pay for the lives he took, preferably with his own.

Reply
2
 

