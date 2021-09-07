CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Lottery Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Penetration Of Online Lottery To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the lottery market and it is poised to grow by USD 194.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The increasing penetration of online lottery, growing popularity of lottery due to low-cost adoption and easy availability, and surging adoption of social media marketing for lottery promotion will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors to expand their businesses. However, stringent regulations on the lottery in various regions, the socio-economic impact of lotteries, and the popularity of other forms of gambling and black market will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Lottery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Lottery Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
  • Terminal-based Games
  • Scratch-off Games
  • Sports Lotteries
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • MEA
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Download FREE sample:

Lottery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lottery market report covers the following areas:

  • Lottery Market size
  • Lottery Market trends
  • Lottery Market industry analysis

Lottery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Lottery Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Lottery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist lottery market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the lottery market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the lottery market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Platform
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
  • China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.
  • Florida Lottery
  • International Game Technology plc
  • INTRALOT SA
  • Lotto NZ
  • New York State Gaming Commission
  • Scientific Games Corp.
  • The California State Lottery
  • The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lottery-market-2021-2025--increasing-penetration-of-online-lottery-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301369763.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

Related
cuereport.com

Lottery Sweepstakes System Market by Technology Advancement and Demand 2021-2026

The research report on Lottery Sweepstakes System market contains an exhaustive analysis of the past and present business scenario to offer conclusive information on the performance of the industry over 2021-2026. It highlights the sizes and shares the markets and sub-markets, accentuating on the leading growth stimulants, impediments, and lucrative prospects governing the industry dynamics.
LOTTERY
cuereport.com

Stadium LED Display Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2025

Latest update on Stadium LED Display Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Stadium LED Display market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Stadium LED Display industry. With the classified Stadium LED Display market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Flavored Cigar Market To Record Over $ 3 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Analyzing Opportunities In Tobacco Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the flavored cigar market to grow by USD 3.19 billion at over 6% CAGR during 2021-2025. Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters. The flavored cigar market report covers insights on...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Report By Technavio Estimates $ 2.28 Bn Growth During 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automatic and smart pet feeder market to register a CAGR of almost 22%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Environment#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Cagr#Camelot Uk Lotteries Ltd#The Hong Kong Jockey Club#M A#Forces Analysis#Type Terminal#Platform Offline Market#Platform Customer#Apac Market#Intralot Sa Lotto Nz#Us Research#About Us Technavio
TheStreet

Fiber Optics Market | Analyzing Opportunities In Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 3.18 billion is expected in the fiber optics market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fiber optics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2021-2025 | Adoption Of English As A Global Language To Boost The Market Growth |17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report, the Digital English Language Learning Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 12.38 billion during 2021-2025. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Digital English Language Learning Market can now be gained through our report. Download...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Flavors And Fragrances Market | Analyzing Growth In Diversified Chemicals Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

Set to grow by USD 9.33 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the flavors and fragrances market to register a CAGR of over 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Online Furniture Market Records Growth Worth $ 84.26 Bn During 2020-2024 With Amazon.com Inc. And Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Emerging As Dominant Market Players | 17,000 Technavio Reports.

The online furniture market is set to grow by USD 84.26 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 16% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Lottery
Country
China
TheStreet

Global Flax Seeds Market | Analyzing Growth Opportunities In Agricultural Products Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flax seeds market is poised to grow by USD 695.03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Discover agricultural products industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in...
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Factoring Market Witnesses Emergence Of ABS Global Factoring AG And American Receivable As Key Market Contributors| 17,000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The factoring market size is expected to increase by USD 1,457.01 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 7.48% during the forecast period. The report on the factoring market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
MARKETS
TheStreet

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Education Market In UAE 2021-2025 | Increasing Student Enrollments To Boost The Market Growth | 17000 Technavio Reports

The  " Education Market in UAE by Ownership and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 "  report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the Education Market in UAE...
EDUCATION
TheStreet

$ 1.18 Billion Growth In Global Mobile Robots Market In Healthcare And Hospitality Sectors During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., And Awabot | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Film Capacitor Market Size To Increase By $ 339.35 Mn During 2021-2025 | Forecasting Strategies For The New Normal | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Film Capacitor Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The film capacitor market is estimated to grow by USD 339.35 million during 2021-2025,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Household Cleaning Products Market Analysis Highlights The Impact Of COVID-19 (2021-2025) | Product Innovation And Portfolio Extension To Boost Market Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Cleaning Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Boxing Equipment Market 2021-2025 | Development Programs To Increase Participation To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the boxing equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 270.36 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
COMBAT SPORTS
TheStreet

$11.19 Bn Growth In Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025 | Continuous Development Of New Products To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 11.19 billion is expected in the personalized gifts market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the personalized gifts market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Wellness Tourism Market To Grow Over $ 315 Billion During 2020-2024 | Key Drivers, Trends, And Strategies For New Normal | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wellness Tourism Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Liquid Hand Soap Market To Record Growth Worth $ 2.39 Billion With Colgate-Palmolive Co. And GlaxoSmithKline Plc Holding Dominant Positions In The Vendor Landscape | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Liquid Hand Soap Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 "  report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Business Process Outsourcing Market To Record Growth Worth $ 40.16 Billion With Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd. And Accenture Plc Holding Dominant Positions In The Vendor Landscape | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Business Process Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 "  report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy