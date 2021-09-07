Games Fashion Archive Updates Genshin Impact Page for Update 2.1
Archive website Games Fashion Archive has recently updated its Genshin Impact page after game company miHoYo updated the game to version 2.1. Games Fashion Archive, a website that has a collection of video game fashion garments that are brought to life in new interactive digital dimensions, has recently updated its Genshin Impact page to include two new characters from update version 2.1. The ones now added are the Electro Archon of Inazuma Raiden Shogun Baal and the loyal tengu of the Kujou Clan, Kujou Sara.sirusgaming.com
