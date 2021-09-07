Games Fashion Archive Updates Genshin Impact Page for Update 2.1

Horizon: Zero Dawn's Aloy is now a part of Genshin Impact. She was added to the game yesterday and is free to all players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. To add her to your party, you first need to raise your Adventure rank to 20. Once you do this, open the email you have tethered to your Genshin Impact account, and you'll be able to claim Aloy and her predator bow. After rebooting the game on PlayStation 4 or 5, she'll be waiting for you on the character select screen. If you are NOT Adventure rank 20, Aloy will be added to the PlayStation 4 and 5 versions for lower rank players on October 12 as a part of Genshin Impact's 2.2 update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO