CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Wasserman Accelerates European Growth Plan With Düsseldorf, Germany Office Launch

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasserman, the global sports, music and marketing agency, has further bolstered the company's capabilities in Germany and across Europe by opening a full-service marketing office in Düsseldorf. The office will be led by experienced marketing executives Kai Burkhard and Sebastian Birwe, who join Wasserman as Senior Vice Presidents, DACH.

"Having a robust presence in Germany is another milestone in our strategic plan."

The Düsseldorf office joins Wasserman's existing Pan European network - a hub of strategic partners and wholly owned offices across the UK, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Italy and Eastern Europe.

"Having a robust presence in Germany is another milestone in our strategic plan," said Casey Wasserman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Today's announcement is the result of over 15 years of investment in Europe, and is part of our ongoing mission as an agency to provide unparalleled resources and expertise to our clients worldwide."

The opening of a formal office in Germany further strengthens Wasserman's award-winning European marketing group, which is headquartered in London and serves the company's existing business in the region. Despite the global pandemic, Wasserman has grown its European business through both organic growth and major acquisitions, most recently acquiring UK football agency Key Sports Management, global hockey agency ACME World Sports, Spanish football agency Top Value and organic hires Patrick Williams and Wolfgang Gesell to head up the German football division. In March 2021, Wasserman notably acquired leading German boxing promoter Team Sauerland and launched Wasserman Boxing, led by Kalle and Nisse Sauerland.

" Germany is a key addition to our purpose-built Pan European network," said Lenah Ueltzen-Gabell, Wasserman Managing Director, EMEA. "The hands-on knowledge of the German market and DACH region that Kai and Sebastian bring, combined with our existing expertise across Europe, will further enhance our ability to provide high-touch service to both our global and regional clients."

Burkhard and Birwe, who previously co-founded the full-service creative agency Markenloft, are experts in consulting, with a historical revenue focus on the in-market activation of sports, entertainment and lifestyle-focused partnerships, including strategic consulting for brands across the DACH market in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Wasserman family and officially launching the Wasserman Düsseldorf office," said Kai Burkhard and Sebastian Birwe. "We are directly aligned with Wasserman in our principles of putting people and clients first, and we are excited about the value we can mutually bring to each other. Wasserman's unique combination of encompassing both an unparalleled network of global connections and personalized expertise in specific markets make it a truly full-service agency, and we are looking forward to expanding on our collective work in the DACH market and beyond."

In addition to working with the world's most iconic brands and properties, Wasserman is the global leader in sports talent representation. Wasserman represents top talent in over 45 different disciplines, including action sports, American football, baseball, basketball, boxing, football, golf, hockey and the Olympics. The influence across the sporting landscape extends to the DACH region, where Wasserman clients have represented Germany in the Olympics and compete domestically in Bundesliga, Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), German Ladies European Tour (golf) and ICE Hockey League (ICEHL). Wasserman has successfully placed many international clients from the region in the world's top leagues, such as the Premier League, MLS, NBA, NHL, PGA and WNBA, made possible by agents and staff who live and work in the region to support the agency's global network. Additionally, in April 2021, Wasserman launched North American music agency Wasserman Music and now represents many of the world's most significant artists, with a global touring footprint.

About Wasserman Wasserman is a partner to the world's most iconic athletes, artists, brands, properties, broadcasters, coaches, sport executives and influencers in their endeavors across sports, entertainment and culture. The company's purpose is to transform the world's most iconic brands, businesses and careers. With a global presence across three continents and 14 countries, Wasserman operates in 32 offices worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wasserman-accelerates-european-growth-plan-with-dusseldorf-germany-office-launch-301369738.html

SOURCE Wasserman

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Plug Power opening European headquarters and innovation center

Latham fuel cell and electrolyzer maker Plug Power is expanding its presence in Europe by opening a headquarters and innovation center in Germany. The 70,000-square-foot building will include engineering labs, technical support and a training center, and will serve as the European corporate office for Plug as chief executive Andy Marsh increases the company's international customer base.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Westcon Expands Partnership with Juniper Networks

Westcon-Comstor, the global technology distributor, on Monday announced the expansion of its partnership agreement with Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. With existing distribution agreements in place for Germany, Portugal, Spain and Sub-Saharan Africa, this expansion adds distribution to Austria, Switzerland and pan-EMEA global partner enablement to the...
BUSINESS
irei.com

MARK partners with Credit Suisse Asset Management to build first phase of €1b European residential portfolio

MARK, a pan-European private equity real estate investment manager, has partnered with Credit Suisse Asset Management to acquire and manage small-scale city center residential assets across Europe. Named DOMA, the platform aims to amass a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) gross asset value pan-European portfolio through a phased expansion, focusing first...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Bundesliga#Pan European#Key Sports Management#Acme World Sports#Spanish#Top Value#Emea#Ladies European Tour#Ice Hockey League#Icehl#The Premier League#Nhl#Pga#North American#Wasserman Music
The Press

Corporate Growth Incubator Mach49 Expands EU and UK Presence

Executive key hires and new European office support rapid regional growth. LONDON and AMSTERDAM and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the growth incubator for global businesses, announced additional expansion in Europe to support client momentum and executive team growth. Experienced entrepreneur and strategic leader Nils Beers joins the team as Accelerate Executive in Residence, and global corporate executive Balint Kelen joins as Vice President of Business Development and Client Relationships, EMEA. As part of this ongoing expansion, Mach49 recently added to its London presence by adding an office in Amsterdam to further support the growing base of U.K. and EU clients, including TDK Corporation; Schneider Electric; Pernod Ricard; Shell; SGS; Hitachi; and others.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Tishman Speyer launches new residential fund in Germany

Tishman Speyer is launching a new residential vehicle for German institutional investors. Known as Tishman Speyer Wohnen Deutschland (TSWD), the special open-end fund will seek to acquire centrally located and well-connected residential properties in cities and metropolitan regions in Germany with stable rental demand, positive demographic trends and strong regional economies.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Nio Debuts ET7 In Europe, Plans To Launch In Germany In 2022

Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO), which has kickstarted its overseas expansion with market entry into Norway, may be making further headway in this direction. What Happened: Participating in the IAA Mobility event in Munich, Nio took the curtains off its yet-to-be marketed ET7 EV sedan, marking the model's maiden appearance in Europe.
CARS
Law.com

European Firms Return to the Office, But Proceed With Caution

As law firms in the U.S. and U.K. debate the relative merits of mask mandates, vaccine passes, and whether to require all staff to come back to the office, European firms have a different, and perhaps more delicate set of decisions to make, lawyers on the continent told Law.com International.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
gamingintelligence.com

Betcris enters European market with Poland launch

Latin America-facing operator Betcris has made its first move into the regulated European sports betting market with the launch of its brand in Poland. The launch follows the award of a Polish license and marks the first phase of the operator’s European expansion plans. “It is a great day for...
GAMBLING
theplaidhorse.com

Individual gold for Germany’s Thieme at FEI Jumping European Championships

Individual glory for Germany’s Andre Thieme and his lovely mare DSP Chakaria brought the Longines FEI Jumping European Championship 2021 to the perfect close at Riesenbeck (GER) today. On an afternoon of spectacular sport, the 46-year-old rider rose from overnight silver into gold medal position in the first of two final rounds. And, once there, he held on tight, pinning Friday’s team gold medallists, Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs and Leone Jei, into silver while Sweden’s Olympic team gold and individual silver medallist Peder Fredricson and Catch Me Not took bronze.
SPORTS
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max Sets A European Launch

HBO Max is coming to Europe with the streaming platform setting an October 26th launch date in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra. Fourteen additional European countries and territories – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia – will be added early next year.
TV & VIDEOS
thepaypers.com

Börse Stuttgart and Stuttgart Financial launch Finance Accelerator

Germany-based financial institution Stuttgart Financial and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange have launched ‘fintogether - the SMART finance accelerator’. The initiative is funded by the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Economics and is intended to help attract young fintechs to the German state of Baden-Württemberg. The initiative to strengthen the regional innovation and startup ecosystem in the financial services industry is fintogether’s first project.
MARKETS
Reuters

Mobileye to launch robotaxis in Germany next year

SAN FRANCISCO/MUNICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Intel Corp's (INTC.O) self-driving vehicle technology unit Mobileye said it plans an initial deployment of 50 autonomous taxis in Munich, Germany next year, and added that rival Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistant system is not "safe enough." Mobileye said it...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

TV aggregator Roku to launch its players in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) – Television aggregator Roku Inc said on Monday it would launch its streaming players in Germany later this year, its second big European rollout, seeking to capitalize on a pandemic-driven shift towards watching more video on demand. Roku will offer content from local partners Seven.One Entertainment Group, RTL...
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Disclosure Add European Shows To 2022 Tour Plans

Disclosure have added a run of dates across Europe to their 2022 tour plans. Kicking off at Zénith in Paris on March 9, the sibling duo will then head to Belgium, Amsterdam, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Russia, and Estonia, wrapping up on March 23 in Lithuania. Tickets go on general sale at 9am CET on September 10.
MUSIC
irei.com

Tristan fund acquires office tower in Essen, Germany

Tristan Capital Partners' core-plus CCP 5 LL fund and Silverton Asset Solutions have acquired a landmark office tower in Essen, Germany, from local developer KÖLBL KRUSE GmbH. Located in the central business district of the city, the 23,542-square-meter (253,404-square-foot) listed site is fully occupied by a blue-chip renewable energy company....
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

Growth in 5G use accelerates industrial innovation

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- In the Eshan She Ethnic township in Tonglu County, in east China's Zhejiang Province, schools of fish are farmed in green rice paddies. With the help of 5G technology, local farmers are kept well informed of the growth of both rice and fish. Farmers use...
TECHNOLOGY
Metro International

CNH Industrial names Francesco Tanzi CFO of new Iveco Group

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial said on Tuesday it had named Francesco Tanzi as chief financial officer of Iveco Group, its commercial vehicle unit which is set to be spun-off early next year. CNH Industrial said in 2019 it planned to split in two and separately list its...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy