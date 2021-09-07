Shelter expansion returns for vote

This rendering shows a slightly updated design for an addition to Sojourner House, 618 S. Barstow St. Contributed image

EAU CLAIRE — Downtown Eau Claire homeless shelter Sojourner House’s planned expansion project is returning for consideration at tonight’s city Plan Commission meeting after a monthlong postponement.

During the past month, Catholic Charities has held multiple meetings with neighboring businesses and property owners to discuss structural and operational modifications to its proposal to add onto its shelter at 618 S. Barstow St., a city memo states.

The Eau Claire Plan Commission voted 6-2 during its Aug. 2 meeting to postpone a decision on the shelter expansion following a lengthy public hearing on the project where detractors and a few supporters spoke.

The delay was ordered to give time for Catholic Charities to meet with downtown neighbors who raised concerns about the plans to expand the current facility.

The commission is scheduled to hold the deciding vote during its 7 p.m. meeting today on the site plan and a related permit needed to allow the shelter addition.

The shelter’s square footage would roughly double in size under the proposed expansion, but its usual bed capacity would not increase from the current 53 people per night.

However, the added space means the shelter will no longer use bunk beds, provide guests with more space to spread out and reduce the chances of illness spreading among them.

According to the project’s plans, a two-story addition would be built on the front of the shelter atop what is currently its off-street parking lot. The addition’s first floor would include some of the men’s sleeping area, a new activity room, kitchen, changing rooms, client storage and reception area.

The second floor would have office space for employees of Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services who provide outreach, crisis and housing help. There would also be additional office space for other organizations that provide services to the homeless.

One result of last month’s talks was doubling the height of fencing that will cordon off an alleyway between the shelter’s north side and neighboring business Brent Douglas Flowers. Originally proposed as six-feet-tall, the updated designs now show a 12-foot-tall fence. The city staff memo also mentions adding security cameras and more lighting to that alleyway.

Other alterations to the plan include the addition of bicycle racks in the rear of the building, as the prior design include no bike parking.

Changes to the size of the sign on the addition and a garbage and recycling container area were also made to the plans.

Other business

Also on tonight’s Plan Commission agenda:

• The Eau Claire County Highway Department is proposing to annex 24 acres of vacant land from the town of Washington into Eau Claire city limits. The parcel situated along U.S. 53 is slated to become home the new Highway Department facility.