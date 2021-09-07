CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 A15 Bionic GPU surpasses Exynos 2200 even when throttled

By Ewdison Then
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLY0L_0boSwxJd00

There is some interest and perhaps even excitement in what the Exynos 2200 will bring to the mobile market with its AMD-powered mRDNA graphics tech. There are, unsurprisingly, comparisons between Samsung’s upcoming System-on-Chip and Apple’s current A14 Bionic. While the figures look promising, it doesn’t exactly paint an accurate picture considering what the iPhone 13 will actually run on. Based on some benchmarks, the Apple A15’s graphics could run circles around the Exynos 2200, at least until it gets throttled.

According to a Korean forum post spotted by @FrontTron, the Apple A15 Bionic scored a solid 198 FPS in GFXBench’s Manhattan 3.1 benchmark test. That’s a big jump from the Apple A14, which couldn’t push past 120 FPS in the same test suite. That doesn’t bode well for the Exynos 2200, which only scored 170.7 FPS at the highest.

That said, things aren’t exactly that simple as far as performance goes. A second run of the test reveals that the Apple A15 was significantly throttled, perhaps for thermal management. The score goes down to around 140 to 150 FPS, which is still significantly higher than what the Apple A14 could do at its best.

Unfortunately for Samsung, those figures don’t bode well for its upcoming Exynos 2200. When throttled, the AMD-powered GPU barely got past 120 FPS, bringing it down to 2020 A14 Bionic levels. With or without throttling, these early benchmarks suggest that the Apple A15 will still come out at the top of graphics performance.

Of course, these figures don’t paint a complete picture that will also take into account power efficiency, among other things. There might also be some concern about throttling if it kicks in too often too soon, especially after some gaming. Regardless, these numbers still look promising, and iPhone fans won’t have to worry that Samsung’s or Qualcomm’s next chips will outclass the iPhone 13 in that department.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Should you buy an iPhone 12 even though Apple's new iPhone 13 might arrive soon?

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's next iPhone, which we expect to be called the iPhone 13, might get its reveal in just a few days. While it's not confirmed yet, Apple is holding a Sept. 14 event where we expect the new iPhone line to debut, and if it does there'll like be an iPhone 12 price drop. Especially depending on your personal budget and iPhone wish list, you may only need certain features that you can find in earlier Apple products like the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 or iPhone SE, or may get in the rumored iPhone SE 3.
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

When will the new iPhone 13 be presented and will it be the Apple event?

We are in the middle of September, a time of great change for many. Many young people already start their classes and some return to work after their holidays. But for lovers of the world of technology this month is very important, especially for Apple fans. And it is that to all those who wondered when they will be presented the new iPhone 13 and will be the Apple event finally have a clear answer to their prayers.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

When is iPhone 13 out? Likely release date for new Apple phone

The iPhone 13 is about to arrive.Nobody outside the company knows what exactly that could mean, though rumours suggest Apple’s new phone will have a smaller notch at the top, improved cameras and a faster processor.It is not even clear whether that will actually be its name. Apple might choose to forego the “13” number, given its reputation, and perhaps even drop the numbering scheme entirely as it has with other products such as the iPad.But we do know a little bit more about when it might arrive. Though Apple has not publicly said anything about a release date, it...
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

Apple Reveals iPad mini with All-New Design, USB-C Port, and Much More

Apple just announced that it’s made the biggest update to the iPad mini ever. The next-generation iPad mini features a larger display, new cameras, 5G, and even support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Alongside these new features, the new iPad mini now has an all-new design. Similar to what Apple...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpu#Bionic#Exynos#Korean#Fronttron#Aztec
pocketnow.com

Microsoft Surface Laptops, Chromebooks and more are on sale

We keep on finding great deals over at Amazon.com, where several Microsoft Surface laptops and Chromebooks are on sale. First up, we see that the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is currently getting a 14 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This means that you can get your new Windows laptop with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage for $600.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

When Is the iPhone 13 Being Released?

The iPhone 13 will be the next smartphone to be released in Apple's iconic line up. With an anticipated 120Hz LTPO display and potential satellite capability, the suspense and excitement among consumers is growing. But when can we expect Apple to release the next iPhone?. A September Release Is Predicted.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

'iPhone 13' A15 chip performance continues dominance over Android rivals

A benchmark on what is said to be the GPU in Apple's A15 chip, destined for the "iPhone 13," is 13.7% faster than the A14, maintaining Apple's lead in mobile performance. A Manhattan 3.1 GPU benchmark test reportedly shows Apple's A15 chip hitting 198 FPS during the first round of testing. However, the second round isn't as impressive, with a score of about 140 FPS to 150 FPS. — The benchmark results show how the A15 GPU performed after two rounds of testing. The scores show that the A15 needs to throttle its speed after a time, but even when considering the speed drop, it outperforms competitors by a considerable margin.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

TSMC raises cost of A15 Bionic by only 3%; chip's GPU tops Exynos 2200 in benchmark test

On Sunday we told you about all of the factors that Apple will have to juggle to determine how it will price the Apple iPhone 13 series. The ingredients in the mix include the price hike of up to 20% that TSMC is imposing on its chips starting in January and the price cuts that Samsung has imposed on the Galaxy S21 line and its foldable models. Apple also has to consider how well the iPhone 12 line has been selling at current prices.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
AMD
wccftech.com

A15 Bionic GPU Faces Performance Throttling in New Benchmark Leak, but Easily Outpaces Exynos 2200 & A14 Bionic

The A14 Bionic GPU achieves an impressive performance threshold, but Apple could be looking to overtake that extensively with the A15 Bionic launch, as the chipset is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 13 launch. According to a new benchmark leak, the upcoming SoC beats all competitors but runs into a little performance throttling along the way.
TECHNOLOGY
Hot Hardware

Alleged Apple A15 Bionic GPU Benchmarks Show Killer Performance And More Hard Throttling

Apple is getting ready to introduce a new round of iPhone devices, and it is widely believed the iPhone 13 lineup will wield a next-generation A15 Bionic system-on-chip. The question is, what kind of performance uplift will it deliver over the A14 Bionic? Perhaps a quite a sizable one, at least in graphics, if a leaked benchmark score turns out to be true.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 could be more efficient than Snapdragon 898 and A15 Bionic, thanks to 4nm node process

MediaTek introduced its Dimensity lineup last year. Initially introduced as a mid-range chipset, MediaTek has been slowly (but steadily) upping its chipset game, and the latest reports are another evidence of its efforts. According to a new report, MediaTek will launch its high-end Dimensity 2000 series processor later this year. The report claims that the chipset might be based on the 4nm node manufacturing process, which might be able to beat Apple’s upcoming A15 Bionic.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73 specs to feature AMD Exynos, too, no throttling

No, mRDNA has nothing to do with vaccines, but the new mobile graphics processor from AMD that Samsung is ready to implement in its Exynos series of mobile chipsets to make them more competitive with Apple's homebrew Imagination GPU technology that is consistently shining in benchmarks. While the Exynos 2200...
CELL PHONES
Stuff.tv

Here's when Apple will announce the iPhone 13

Apple has just pinged an invite for its annual iPhone event on 14 September into our inbox – but as has become the way over the last 18 months, the event will take place online. We're expecting the new iPhone 13 to appear, as well as the Apple Watch Series...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

When can you pre-order Apple’s iPhone 13 in the UK?

Apple’s next event takes place at 6pm BST on 14 September, during which the company is expected to announce the new iPhone 13.Almost nothing is known about the next generation of iPhone. Even the name is unconfirmed, with some suggesting Apple could abandon its numbering system – as it did with the iPad – to avoid the unlucky digits.We also have no idea what the iPhone 13 will look like. Apple is infamously secretive and leaks are rare, so it’s unlikely we’ll get a peek at the iPhone 13’s design before the livestreamed event. Some of the more interesting rumours...
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Apple iPhone 14 leaks before iPhone 13 even gets announced

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce it's iPhone 13 series at an event on 14 September, but there's already been a leak revealing what the iPhone a year from now could look like. Before we go on, it's worth taking this leak with a big pinch of salt as...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

13-inch MacBook Pro is getting a $149 discount, Chromebooks and more are also on sale

We keep on getting amazing deals from Amazon.com. For example, you can currently get $149 savings on any 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop with Apple’s latest M1 processor. This means that you can get a new MacBook Pro for as low as $1,150 on its 256GB storage option on any of its Silver or Space Gray color variants. You also get the same $149 savings on the 512GB storage models, meaning that you can get yours for $1,350. And if you act fast, you can also score the same $149 saving on the latest MacBook Air that’s available for just $850 on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model in Silver and Space Gray.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy