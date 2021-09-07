CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

European tourists boost sector, but can't top Americans, Asians

By Valery HACHE, Andreas SOLARO, ARIS MESSINIS, Katell PRIGENT with AFP bureaus, Tolga Akmen
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncWPJ_0boSwtmj00
Greece was the 'new destination' this year as Europeans began to venture abroad as Covid restrictions eased for the summer /AFP

European travellers helped plug a gap left by Asian and North American tourists stranded at home by the pandemic, staving off a total washout this year for Europe's hospitality industry.

After a disastrous 2020 tourism season, the sector had banked on vaccination campaigns and the easing of travel restrictions to see brighter days this summer.

While European visitors might have shored up numbers, the recovery was patchy with tourists spending in different places, on different things -- and not with the same largesse as the big-spending Chinese or Americans.

Fears over suddenly changing Covid travel restrictions and -- for the UK, especially -- the cost of mandatory Covid-19 tests have also driven the disruption to travel patterns this summer.

Tourism-dependent Greece hosted more than two million visitors in July and August -- "something we haven't seen since 2019," said Haris Theocharis, the tourism minister until a cabinet reshuffle in late August.

Napolean, the owner of a bar in Athen's Plaka tourist hot-spot, said he had exceeded his targets "by more than 50 percent" this summer.

But at the nearby Byron Hotel, co-manager Zimi Mistiopoulos said they only had 10 days of full occupancy. Two years ago, there wasn't a room to be had all season, he said.

"Even if the tourists were there, they didn't buy that much," said Dimitris Papachristodoulou, owner of several souvenir shops, lamenting the loss of Americans and Chinese, "who consume the most".

- Not quite there -

Those groups were also absent from Italy, where the Hotel Cosmopolita in the heart of Rome has had "an average of three or five occupied rooms out of 82", said Walter Pecoraro, the owner and president of the hoteliers' association of Lazio, the capital region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PX5v_0boSwtmj00
Big-spending Asian tourists are sorely missed in traditional foreign-hotspots like Rome /AFP

"Roman tourism is 80 percent foreign, 80 percent of which are Americans and Asians," he told AFP.

According to the association, 600 hotels out of 1,200 in Rome were open this summer, with average occupancy at only 30-35 percent.

Spain, the world's second-largest tourist destination behind France in 2019, welcomed 4.4 million visitors in July, 78 percent up on a year earlier, national statistics institute data show.

But that's a far cry from the 9.9 million in pre-pandemic 2019.

The Mediterranean coast was the most favoured destination: establishments in Catalonia recorded an occupancy rate close to 95 percent in August.

The French were Spain's top visitors, with 874,000 vacationing there, ahead of the Germans (707,000) and the British (555,000).

Brits, in pre-Covid times the largest contingent, this year largely opted to stay at home.

Bookings are "running at a fraction of a normal year with the main barriers to travel being concerns about the traffic light system" of colour-coded restrictions and the cost of tests, the British federation of travel agents said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3oVw_0boSwtmj00
Put off by erratic Covid restrictions and the high cost of mandatory tests, Brits stayed home in their droves /AFP

Those who decided to go anyway opted mainly for the islands of Spain and Greece.

"What stands out this summer is that very few destinations were open," said Ana Domenech, France director of booking site lastminute.com.

"Greece was clearly the new destination of the summer, with 79 percent more travellers than in 2019," she said.

- Holiday at home -

In fact, more than 450,000 French made their way to Greece this year.

But as with the UK, people travelling within their own countries also created "a beautiful summer" for the domestic industry, said Sebastien Manceau, an expert in tourism at the Roland Berger consulting firm.

Of the 37 million French people who went on holiday this summer, 85 percent stayed in the country, according to Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, junior minister for tourism.

"As the weather was capricious, some regions suffered, such as Brittany and Normandy", to the benefit of the south of France, Manceau said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2bAm_0boSwtmj00
Visitors throng the Promenade des Anglais in Nice... but, Les Anglais didn't make it this year /AFP

At Les Sableres campsite in Vieux-Boucau, on the southwest coast, the 500 pitches were full from mid-July to the end of August, and up to 150 requests per day had to be turned down.

We "returned to the levels of 2019, if not better", the site's director, Herve Labarthe, said.

And the foreigners have returned -- at least from within Europe: Belgians, Dutch, Germans.

"But we still don't have the British," Monceau said.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

European countries reimpose bans on US tourists

(CNN) — The prospect of European travel for Americans has begun to diminish once more as countries adopt new measures in response to a recent surge in US Covid cases. Earlier this week, the European Union announced it was dropping the United States from its safe list, advising its 27 member states to reconsider allowing entry to nonessential US travelers.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

France takes U.S. off safe travel list, reimposes restrictions for tourists

France is the latest European country to reimpose some travel restrictions on American tourists, moving the U.S. from its safe list to the higher-risk orange list due to concerns over rising Covid-19 cases. NBC News’ Molly Hunter explains the new travel rules for Americans hoping to visit France and how tourists are coping with the country’s Covid-19 green pass system.Sept. 14, 2021.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

These EU Countries Are Tightening Restrictions for American Tourists

The CDC has continued to update its travel advisory list, routinely adding and eliminating countries based on COVID-19 transmission rates. Even if your dream destination isn't currently listed as one to avoid right now, that doesn't necessarily mean you can still go. Countries that are part of the European Union have implemented their own set of guidelines restricting non-essential travel for Americans.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roland Berger
marketresearchtelecast.com

Costa Rica highlights high flow of European tourists during August

San José, Sep 10 (EFE) .- Costa Rican authorities announced this Friday that 21,969 tourists from Europe entered the country, the highest number of visits from that destination so far in 2021. The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) indicated in a report that this number represents almost 60% of the...
LIFESTYLE
irmagazine.com

Investors boost pay scrutiny at European companies

Investors tightened the screw on European companies over executive pay this proxy season, with a rise in the number of contested votes covering remuneration issues, according to a new report by Georgeson. The number of pay-related resolutions experiencing significant opposition – defined as 10 percent or more votes against –...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Heathrow passenger numbers increase to highest level of pandemic in August

Heathrow saw a 48% month-on-month increase in passenger numbers in August as roughly 2.2m people travelled through the west London airport last month. However, despite the rise to the highest monthly passenger total of the Covid-19 era, the airport stated that demand was still down 71% when compared to the kind of numbers seen before the pandemic.
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Tui details latest holiday cancellations

Tui has released details of its latest cancellations in response to ongoing uncertainty around international travel. In its latest three-week update, the UK’s biggest tour operator has cancelled all holidays to Turkey using its own flights up to and including September 30. Holidays to Turkey with non-Tui flights are cancelled up to October 31.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalonia#Americans#Asians#Europeans#Afp European#North American#Chinese#Roman#French#Germans#British#Brits#Pre Covid#Normandy#Les Sableres#Belgians#Dutch
hospitalitynet.org

Making up for lost time: How luxury travel in the Middle East is changing post COVID-19

For the first time, AHIC will house the four close-knit investment communities of the Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC), Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC), Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) and the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) under one roof. Under the theme ‘RISE TOGETHER’, event organisers Bench and MEED...
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Tourists can return to Vietnam this fall - if they visit this island

Vietnam will pilot a plan to reopen the popular tourist island of Phu Quoc to fully vaccinated foreign visitors from autumn, according to a government statement. Similar to Thailand's 'Phuket Sandbox' scheme, Vietnam's six-month pilot program will see tourism restricted to Phu Quoc (an island off the country's southwestern coast near Cambodia) and implemented in phases in order to minimize the risk of transmission. The first phase will run for three months and will see about 2000 to 3000 visitors per month travel to a Phu Quoc on chartered flights. Not all of the island will be open at this time and visitors will be taken to designated accommodation and entertainment sites.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Italy to make COVID 'Green Pass' mandatory for workers -minister

ROME, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italy is set to make its COVID-19 "Green Pass" mandatory for all workersfrom next month, a minister said on Wednesday, becoming the first European country to do so as it tries to accelerate vaccinations and stamp out infections. The pass, a digital or paper certificate...
TRAVEL
mix929.com

Vietnam to reopen resort island to foreign tourists to boost economy

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam plans to reopen the beach-fringed island of Phu Quoc to foreign tourists from next month, authorities said, as the country looks at ways to revive an economy suffering from extended lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The island, 10 km (6 miles) off the coast of...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Country
Greece
Country
China
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

European stocks track Asian equities higher

(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Friday, tracking a positive trading session in Asia, even as investors weighed risks from tighter monetary policies after the European Central Bank signalled a slowdown of its pandemic-era bond purchases. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%, as of 0710 GMT, but...
STOCKS
Eater

An American Tourist Broke French Twitter with a Ham and Cheese–Topped Baked Potato

Taking to social media to gush about the amazing meal you just had while on vacation is relatively normal. But having your enthusiastic Twitter thread about “the greatest potato ever made by human hands” go viral — spurring heated debated about France’s paradoxical contempt of American foodways and generating international buzz for a rare species of French potato — well, that’s a little less common.
INTERNET
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Long-Haul Flight

Just when the transatlantic flights were beginning to come back strong, COVID strikes again. The rise of the delta variant led to increased cases in the United States, forcing European countries to set new restrictions on travel to American tourists. Once that happened, airlines began canceling flights. It’s an unfortunate...
TRAVEL
AFP

AFP

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy