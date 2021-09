Norway’s Labor party leader was expected on Tuesday to kick off negotiations to form a coalition government after his party succeeded in ending eight years of conservative rule in a campaign focused on the country’s oil industry and climate change.Preliminary results showed that Labor, together with their left-leaning allies in the Socialist Left and the eurosceptic Center Party, won 100 seats in the 169-seat Stortinget assembly. This victory will make the whole Nordic region ruled by left-leaning parties.Outgoing PM Erna Solberg’s Conservative party suffered a heavy defeat, losing 9 seats and securing only 37, with the coalition partner, the Progress...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO