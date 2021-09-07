Scams & Frauds Targeting Seniors

Francesca Johnson from the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will discuss the details of scams that target seniors, the warning signs of a scam, and what to do if you or someone you know falls victim to a scam or fraud. As Wisconsin’s lead agency for consumer protection, the Bureau of Consumer Protection provides information and education, mediates complaints, investigates cases, and takes enforcement actions to fight fraudulent and deceptive practices that harm consumers and honest businesses. About the presenter: Francesca Johnson is an Agency Liaison for the Bureau of Consumer Protection within the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. As an Agency Liaison, Francesca travels throughout southeastern Wisconsin to educate the public, businesses and law enforcement on the importance of privacy protection and data security.