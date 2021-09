Donald Ray Schaack passed away September 1, 2021 at the age of 84. He lived an amazing life filled with family, friends, community, and of course, love. He was born in Percy, IL to Devona and Arnold Schaack and raised in Steeleville, IL, where he made the first of many life-long friends. A devoted Lutheran, Don attended Valparaiso University where he met his wife Wilma Jean Bartelt. Willie and Don started their love for each other and of travel with a somewhat secretive trip to Cuba in 1959, “chaperoned” by Willie’s older sister. They married in Walla Walla, WA later that year. They settled in Mascoutah, IL and raised three daughters. Don began what would become a long career at the First National Bank of Mascoutah. He started as a teller and eventually served as President, Director and Trust Officer until the bank ultimately merged with Magna Bank, NA (now Regions Bank.) He served as Senior VP until his retirement nearly 40 years later.

