Movies

Why Phoebe Waller-Bridge Quit Adaptation Of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith': Report

By Catherine Armecin
IBTimes
IBTimes
 9 days ago
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has exited Amazon's adaptation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's hit action comedy film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," reports confirmed. The British actress, best known for her indie TV hit "Fleabag," left the project because she had a different creative vision for the series than fellow star and executive producer Donald Glover, unnamed sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

