CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Turns out the keyboardist from Klaxons played a part in ABBA reuniting

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out we have an unlikely source to thank for ABBA returning as the keyboardist of New Rave relics Klaxons helped with the reunion. You all remember Klaxons: the British New Rave – yes it was a genre – icons exploded into the mainstream in 2007 when their debut album, Myths of the Near Future, won that year’s prestigious Mercury Prize. They toured and headlined festivals worldwide but their subsequent records, 2010’s Surfing the Void and 2014’s Love Frequency, didn’t find as much acclaim.

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Spiderbait’s Kram dedicates song to Guy Sebastian amid #VAXTHENATION fallout

Spiderbait drummer and singer Kram delivered a sly and puckish dig at Guy Sebastian during Christian O’Connell’s radio show this morning. Kram phoned in to the station to raise funds for women’s shelters. The call was part of O’Connell’s Who’s Calling Christian? segment, a competition where musicians offer up their interpretation of iconic television theme songs. The ultimate winner of the segment will receive $25,000 for themselves and $25,000 for their chosen charity.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Whatever Happened To Agnetha Fältskog From ABBA?

Flashy costumes, enduring lyrics, fun chemistry, and some historical victories on stage – all of this helped make ABBA an international sensation. Its name is equally derived from the initials of its members, and each one’s story is worth learning. The first ‘A’ of the band, Agnetha Fältskog, knew she was destined for music early on.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

ABBA Reunite for First Time in 40 Years, Announce New Album and Digital Concert

Although the Swedish pop group sang “Me and I” at a private gala in 2016 — their first time performing since 1986 — this marks their first time officially reuniting in 40 years. Ahead of the release, they dropped the reflective ballad “I Still Have Faith In You” and the disco gem “Don’t Shut Me Down.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
Person
Benny Andersson
Person
James Righton
98.3 The Snake

Abba Release Two New Songs From Upcoming ‘Voyage’ Album and Show

Abba have returned after decades of inactivity with a new album and a futuristic virtual London concert residency, both named Voyage. The Swedish pop stars unveiled two new songs and confirmed the Nov. 5 release of Voyage, their first studio album since 1981's The Visitors. You can hear "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" below.
MUSIC
NME

ABBA are back – here’s 10 songs their “ABBAtars” must play live

So, ABBA are back. Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Frida have spent five weeks recreating their old moves in front of a green screen so they can be immortalised as “ABBAtars” at an innovative digital concert experience. They’re even building their own ‘ABBA Arena’ in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to house the show when it launches next May.
MUSIC
Hypebae

ABBA Reunites After 40 Years With New Album, 'Voyage'

ABBA members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have reunited for the first time in 40 years to drop their ninth studio album, Voyage. The Swedish pop group’s last record, The Visitors, released in November 1981. In 2018, the band got back together to work on their now-released single, “I Still Have Faith In You.” In addition, the quartet has dropped another track, “Don’t Shut Me Down,” which tells the story of a woman returning to her partner years after she left.
MUSIC
Benzinga

Mamma Mia! ABBA Reunites After Four Decades For New Album, Virtual Concert

The 1970s Swedish pop quartet ABBA is reuniting for the first time since 1982 for a new album and a virtual concert. Can You Hear The Drums, Fernando? The official ABBA page on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) heralded the new collaboration between Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, who haven't performed together since 1982.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboardist#New Rave#British#Nme#Swedish#The Indie Observer
Reuters

Here they go again - ABBA reunite for first new album in 40 years

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swedish supergroup ABBA announced their first new album in four decades on Thursday and said they would stage a series of virtual concerts using digital avatars of themselves in London next year. Fans piled online to celebrate the long-awaited reunion of one of the world's...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

ABBA are back and playing an indefinite virtual residency in Stratford

A return for Swedish pop titans ABBA has been mooted for several years, ever since it emerged that Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus had been working on a handful of new songs. But nothing prepared us for the scale of this week’s announcement that, not only will there be a full-on new ABBA album – ‘Voyage’, out November 5 – but the band will return as a live entity… sort of.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Drake, Lady Gaga, ABBA and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Drake gets his love language certified, Lady Gaga is ready to make us...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Kokomo Perspective

ABBA feel 'lucky' to reunite

ABBA feel "incredibly lucky" to be reuniting. The pop group - which consists of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - have returned to the studio to make their first new music in decades and Björn is glad they have kept their bond after so many years.
MUSIC
Vulture

ABBA Rises From the Glittery Pop Ashes With New Songs, Album, and Concert

Yeah, we’ll take a chance on this. There is not enough disco balls full of cocaine to usher in the return of ABBA, which has reunited for the first time in four decades (!) for a new album, Voyage, set to be released on November 5. The lead tracks from the album, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” are kicking off all the pop fun, with the legendary quartet of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad crooning out a tender ballad about the passage of time and a morale-boosting bop, respectively. (If you want to dance, head straight to “Don’t Shut Me Down” — trust us.) In addition to Voyage, ABBA will be debuting a “revolutionary” hologram concert next spring that will be based in London. In the meantime, you know you want to dance and jive.
THEATER & DANCE
travelawaits.com

ABBA Reunites For London Concerts In 2022, Tickets On Sale Now

It’s been nearly 40 years since the superstar Swedish singing group ABBA last performed together in public. But they just announced they’re reuniting for a concert series in London. Sort of. They’ve reunited, yes, not only to prepare for the concert series slated to begin next year, but also to...
MUSIC
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: New music from ABBA

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment: ABBA surprised fans and released their first album in 40 years. BTS inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records. Dean also shared concerts happening around the city, and more!
MUSIC
thebrag.com

5 musical duos that had people confused whether they were married or siblings

When it comes to bands that feature musical siblings or spouses, fans are often just as interested in their dynamic as they are in their music. While some musicians make it crystal clear whether they are more than just simply bandmates, others have left listeners scratching their heads. Throughout modern...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

The five best songs by rambunctious Aussie rockers Pist Idiots

As Pist Idiots celebrate the release of their long-awaiting debut album, we’ve decided to celebrate the burgeoning Aus-rock royalty with a look at five of their best tracks. For the past few years, it’s been impossible to talk about pub-rock without a mention of Pist Idiots. Hailing from Revesby, the ferocious four-piece have been hard at work, dishing out raucous tracks at every turn, evolving from a scrappy garage rock band into one of the most accomplished and impressive bands on the scene in almost no time.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy