Turns out the keyboardist from Klaxons played a part in ABBA reuniting
It turns out we have an unlikely source to thank for ABBA returning as the keyboardist of New Rave relics Klaxons helped with the reunion. You all remember Klaxons: the British New Rave – yes it was a genre – icons exploded into the mainstream in 2007 when their debut album, Myths of the Near Future, won that year’s prestigious Mercury Prize. They toured and headlined festivals worldwide but their subsequent records, 2010’s Surfing the Void and 2014’s Love Frequency, didn’t find as much acclaim.tonedeaf.thebrag.com
Comments / 0