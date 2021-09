Even at this late point in the Detroit Tigers’ 2021 season, Michael Fulmer’s year still feels like a work in progress. Changes in his role, his delivery, his stuff, sandwiched around yet another stint on the injured list, have all contributed to a lot of uncertainty. As he nears his last offseason before free agency, the error bars on projections still seem pretty wide. The refined and high-powered version of Fulmer we’ve seen at times remains extremely promising, but he hasn’t been able to keep a groove going long enough to dance to it.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO