The Antetokounmpo family may be close to pulling off what LaVar Ball couldn’t — getting three brothers on the same NBA team. The Milwaukee Bucks’ official Instagram page posted a series of pictures of their players shooting around in the gym Thursday. Included in the post was Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks even tagged Alex, who was wearing Milwaukee gear in the post. That prompted speculation that the Bucks could be on the verge of signing Alex.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO