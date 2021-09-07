Top Asian News 6:34 a.m. GMT

Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban said Monday they seized the last province not in their control after their blitz through Afghanistan last month, overrunning forces who had opposed their takeover. Thousands of Taliban fighters charged into eight districts of Panjshir province overnight, according to witnesses from the area who spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared for their safety. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that the province, which is north of the capital, was now held by their fighters. “We tried our best to solve the problem through negotiations, and they rejected talks and then we had to send our forces to fight,” Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul later Monday.

Myanmar’s shadow government calls for nationwide uprising

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s National Unity Government, an underground body coordinating resistance to the military regime, on Tuesday called for a nationwide uprising. The shadow government’s acting president Duwa Lashi La called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time” against the military-installed government and declared what he called a ”state of emergency.” A video of his speech was posted on Facebook. Myanmar’s military seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The country has been wracked by unrest ever since, with a low-level insurrection in many urban areas.

Toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days out of hospital

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 3-year-old boy who spent three nights lost in rugged Australian woodland was playing with toys at his family home on Tuesday, as his family and rescuers celebrated the happy ending to a desperately difficult search. Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, was taken to hospital for observation after he was found on Monday sitting in a shallow creek and drinking water with cupped hands on his family’s remote rural property near the village of Putty, north of Sydney. His mother Kelly Elfalak brought him home on Monday night to sleep in his own bed.

Typhoon hits eastern Philippines, causing power outages

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong typhoon on Tuesday slammed into the eastern Philippines, bringing high winds that caused power outages in several provinces. Typhoon Conson carried sustained winds of 120 kilometers (74 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 150 kph (93 mph), first making landfall at the coastal town of Hernani in Eastern Samar province, before hitting the nearby Samar province early Tuesday, the state weather service said. As of Tuesday morning, the eye of the typhoon was in the vicinity of Masbate province’s Dimasalang town. “We only have minor damage here, thank God,” Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone said in a text message.

Volunteers help poorest survive Thailand’s worst COVID surge

BANGKOK (AP) — For two months, carpenter Tun Nye hasn’t been able to send any money home to his parents in Myanmar to help them care for his 11-year-old son, after authorities in Thailand shut down his construction site over coronavirus concerns. No work has meant no income for him or his wife, who have been confined to one of more than 600 workers’ camps dotted around Bangkok, living in small room in a ramshackle building with boards and blankets to cover missing windows. In Thailand’s worst virus surge yet, lockdown measures have reduced what little Bangkok’s have-nots had to zero.

Chinese star cuts ties with Swiss watch brand over Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese singer and actor Lu Han, a former member of popular K-pop boy band EXO, said Sunday he would cut ties with Swiss luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet after its CEO referred to Taiwan as a country in an interview. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, objects to any reference to the self-governing island as a country. Under the one-country policy, other countries have diplomatic relations with either China or Taiwan, but not both. In a video circulating online, the watch brand’s CEO François-Henry Bennahmias referred to Taiwan as an “ultra-modern, high-tech country” in an interview. Lu has been an ambassador for Audemars Piguet since 2018.

China-to-Hong Kong travelers will no longer need quarantine

HONG KONG (AP) — Travelers arriving in Hong Kong from China will no longer need to quarantine, Hong Kong’s top official said Tuesday, easing curbs imposed after summer outbreaks of the coronavirus on the mainland. Starting Wednesday, people who haven’t been to medium- or high-risk areas on the mainland or Macao can enter the city, capped at 2,000 travelers daily, chief executive Carrie Lam said in a news conference. Travelers will still need a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival and must take several tests while in Hong Kong to ensure they’re not infected. Hong Kong halted quarantine-free travel in early August and imposed a mandatory quarantine period of seven or 14 days, depending on the traveler’s vaccination status.

Sri Lankan Parliament approves state of emergency

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Monday approved a state of emergency declared by the president, who said it is needed to control food prices and prevent hoarding amid shortages of some staples. Opposition lawmakers said the emergency declaration isn’t needed because other laws can be used to maintain essential supplies, and the tough emergency rules can be misused to stifle critics. The emergency law enables authorities to detain people without warrants, seize property, enter and search any premises, suspend laws and issue orders that cannot be questioned in court. Officials who issue such orders are also immune from lawsuits.

The Latest: US helped family escape Afghanistan overland

“A childless father”: MH-17 families speak of deep trauma

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Since her father and stepmother died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, Ria van der Steen has been dealing with feelings of hate, revenge, anger and fear. She is not alone. Seven years later, Sander Essers still feels guilty about the death of his brother. And for Peter van der Meer, Father’s Day has become the one of the most horrible days of the year, following the loss of his three daughters aged 12, 10 and 7 in the crash. “I’m a father without children, a childless father,” he said in an emotional speech.