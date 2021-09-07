CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

Top Asian News 6:34 a.m. GMT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban said Monday they seized the last province not in their control after their blitz through Afghanistan last month, overrunning forces who had opposed their takeover. Thousands of Taliban fighters charged into eight districts of Panjshir province overnight, according to witnesses from the area who spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared for their safety. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that the province, which is north of the capital, was now held by their fighters. “We tried our best to solve the problem through negotiations, and they rejected talks and then we had to send our forces to fight,” Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul later Monday.

Myanmar's shadow government calls for nationwide uprising

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s National Unity Government, an underground body coordinating resistance to the military regime, on Tuesday called for a nationwide uprising. The shadow government’s acting president Duwa Lashi La called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time” against the military-installed government and declared what he called a ”state of emergency.” A video of his speech was posted on Facebook. Myanmar’s military seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The country has been wracked by unrest ever since, with a low-level insurrection in many urban areas.

Toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days out of hospital

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 3-year-old boy who spent three nights lost in rugged Australian woodland was playing with toys at his family home on Tuesday, as his family and rescuers celebrated the happy ending to a desperately difficult search. Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, was taken to hospital for observation after he was found on Monday sitting in a shallow creek and drinking water with cupped hands on his family’s remote rural property near the village of Putty, north of Sydney. His mother Kelly Elfalak brought him home on Monday night to sleep in his own bed.

Typhoon hits eastern Philippines, causing power outages

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong typhoon on Tuesday slammed into the eastern Philippines, bringing high winds that caused power outages in several provinces. Typhoon Conson carried sustained winds of 120 kilometers (74 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 150 kph (93 mph), first making landfall at the coastal town of Hernani in Eastern Samar province, before hitting the nearby Samar province early Tuesday, the state weather service said. As of Tuesday morning, the eye of the typhoon was in the vicinity of Masbate province’s Dimasalang town. “We only have minor damage here, thank God,” Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone said in a text message.

Volunteers help poorest survive Thailand's worst COVID surge

BANGKOK (AP) — For two months, carpenter Tun Nye hasn’t been able to send any money home to his parents in Myanmar to help them care for his 11-year-old son, after authorities in Thailand shut down his construction site over coronavirus concerns. No work has meant no income for him or his wife, who have been confined to one of more than 600 workers’ camps dotted around Bangkok, living in small room in a ramshackle building with boards and blankets to cover missing windows. In Thailand’s worst virus surge yet, lockdown measures have reduced what little Bangkok’s have-nots had to zero.

Chinese star cuts ties with Swiss watch brand over Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese singer and actor Lu Han, a former member of popular K-pop boy band EXO, said Sunday he would cut ties with Swiss luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet after its CEO referred to Taiwan as a country in an interview. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, objects to any reference to the self-governing island as a country. Under the one-country policy, other countries have diplomatic relations with either China or Taiwan, but not both. In a video circulating online, the watch brand’s CEO François-Henry Bennahmias referred to Taiwan as an “ultra-modern, high-tech country” in an interview. Lu has been an ambassador for Audemars Piguet since 2018.

China-to-Hong Kong travelers will no longer need quarantine

HONG KONG (AP) — Travelers arriving in Hong Kong from China will no longer need to quarantine, Hong Kong’s top official said Tuesday, easing curbs imposed after summer outbreaks of the coronavirus on the mainland. Starting Wednesday, people who haven’t been to medium- or high-risk areas on the mainland or Macao can enter the city, capped at 2,000 travelers daily, chief executive Carrie Lam said in a news conference. Travelers will still need a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival and must take several tests while in Hong Kong to ensure they’re not infected. Hong Kong halted quarantine-free travel in early August and imposed a mandatory quarantine period of seven or 14 days, depending on the traveler’s vaccination status.

Sri Lankan Parliament approves state of emergency

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Monday approved a state of emergency declared by the president, who said it is needed to control food prices and prevent hoarding amid shortages of some staples. Opposition lawmakers said the emergency declaration isn’t needed because other laws can be used to maintain essential supplies, and the tough emergency rules can be misused to stifle critics. The emergency law enables authorities to detain people without warrants, seize property, enter and search any premises, suspend laws and issue orders that cannot be questioned in court. Officials who issue such orders are also immune from lawsuits.

The Latest: US helped family escape Afghanistan overland

"A childless father": MH-17 families speak of deep trauma

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Since her father and stepmother died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, Ria van der Steen has been dealing with feelings of hate, revenge, anger and fear. She is not alone. Seven years later, Sander Essers still feels guilty about the death of his brother. And for Peter van der Meer, Father’s Day has become the one of the most horrible days of the year, following the loss of his three daughters aged 12, 10 and 7 in the crash. “I’m a father without children, a childless father,” he said in an emotional speech.

The Independent

AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.____________________ TOP STORIES ____________________AFGHANISTAN —The Taliban said on Monday they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban...
AFGHANISTAN
The Associated Press

Japan warns citizens of possible attack in Southeast Asia

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Foreign Ministry urged its citizens on Monday to stay away from religious facilities and crowds in six Southeast Asian nations, warning of a possible attack. The ministry said it had obtained information that “there are increased risks such as suicide bombings.”. The warning applies to Japanese...
ASIA
Derrick

Myanmar court moves venue for secrets trial of Australian

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has agreed to change the venue for the trial of an Australian economist and adviser to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on charges of violating the nation’s official secrets law, lawyers said Tuesday. Sean Turnell was charged along with Suu Kyi...
WORLD
Person
Lu Han
Birmingham Star

4 Chinese vessels enter Japanese waters off Senkaku island

Tokyo [Japan], August 30 (ANI): Four Chinese vessels entered Japanese territorial waters off Senkaku islands, said Japan's coast guard on Monday. This comes days after Tokyo and Taipei held the first-ever security talks. According to the Japan coast guard, the vessels were reportedly approaching a Japanese fishing boat. The Coast...
CHINA
dallassun.com

China slams upcoming Quad September 24 summit

Beijing [China], September 14 (ANI): China on Tuesday slammed the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) upcoming summit on September 24 saying that the group was "closed, exclusive, and targeted small circles...unpopular and have no way out."US President Joe Biden will be hosting the first in-person Quad summit on September 24 in Washington which will be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga respectively.
POLITICS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a blitz of TV ads and a last-minute rally, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom urged voters Sunday to turn back a looming recall vote that could remove him from office, while leading Republican Larry Elder broadly criticized the media for what he described as double standards that insulated Newsom from criticism and scrutiny throughout the contest.
POLITICS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Daily Gate City

Senate Democrats react to Gen. Milley China call

Two Democratic Senators are weighing in on phone calls between Gen. Mark Milley, the United States' top military officer and his Chinese counterpart about fears Donald Trump would start a war in his final weeks as president. (September 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Xinhua world economic news summary at 1030 GMT, Sept. 8

WASHINGTON -- Federal unemployment benefits for millions of jobless Americans expired on Monday, as the Delta variant-fueled COVID-19 surge rattles the labor market and casts a shadow over the bumpy economic recovery. Over 10 million people will be affected, with 7.5 million workers or more losing all their benefits, and...
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

Libya arrests 2 suspected traffickers, returns 53 to Egypt

Libyan authorities arrested two suspected human traffickers and facilitated the return of more than 50 Egyptian migrants to their home country, officials said. Fifty-three Egyptians landed in Cairo’s international airport on a private flight late Sunday after authorities in Libya’s capital of Tripoli arrested them for attempting to travel by boat to Europe in recent weeks, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

