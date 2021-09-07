Farm Fun Play Date

Hands down, the best way to spend the day with friends!. When you arrive, you will be greeted by our farm team, and after checking in, you will head back to our barnyard to hang out with some of our furry friends - the donkeys, Ellie, Ernie - the miniature donkeys, Jenny and April - our sweet sheep, Willow and Fern - and last but not least our fabulous goats, Jester, Blossom, Latte, Holly and Oakley. Oh, and the pigs, let’s not forget them - Hank, Pearl, Pickles, Hampton and Olivia. There are also horses, ponies, AND more goats and sheep to see in their paddocks. We’ll also visit with the chickens and Oh, the FARMTASTIC art you will make! We will Hop a Hayride and cruise around the farm, learn about compost, earthworms and see what’s growing in the garden. Be sure to bring a picnic to enjoy under the Magnolias at our tables or out in the grassy green paddock on a quilt!