Spotting Talented Machine Learning Engineers

An understanding of key skill areas to identify talented machine learning engineers. Such an understanding will help in recruiting, allocating, and promoting the engineers. Machine Learning Engineer (MLE) is one of the hottest roles these days. While many would associate such a role with Python, R, random forest, convolutional neural network, PyTorch, scikit-learn, bias-variance tradeoff, etc., a lot more things come in the path of these engineers. Things that an MLE needs to handle does not only derived from the field of Machine Learning (ML) but also from other technical and soft disciplines. As depicted in Figure 1, in addition to possessing ML skills, an MLE needs to know programming, (big) data management, cloud solutions, and system engineering. Furthermore, the person needs to have quite a lot of project management skills as well as be a solid team player without sacrificing personal curiosity and ambition.