CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Jemena expands Roma North gas processing facility

naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoma North facility's capacity has increased by about 50%, with Jemena set to transport gas from the facility to Gladstone LNG in Queensland. Australian gas infrastructure company Jemena has completed the expansion of the Roma North gas processing facility in Queensland, it said on September 2. Jemena and its partners finalised testing at the site last month.

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

Vintage books "outstanding" material gas resource at Odin

The company has booked an increase of almost 190% in the material gas resource at its majority-owned Odin field in Queensland’s Cooper basin. Sydney-listed Vintage Energy on September 16 said it had booked an increase of almost 190% in the material gas resource at its majority-owned Odin field in Queensland’s Cooper basin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

BP, NYK team up to decarbonise shipping, heavy industry

They will look at options to transition shipping to cleaner fuels including LNG, and opportunities for the marine transportation of CO2. BP and Japanese shipping group NYK Line have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to decarbonise shipping and other heavy industrial sectors, the companies said on September 15.
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Cold energy recovery can reduce LNG’s carbon profile [Gas in Transition]

More widespread recovery of the cold energy contained within every LNG cargo would help reduce the fuel’s carbon footprint and provide a potentially profitable windfall for LNG receiving terminals worldwide. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. by: Ross McCracken. An LNG cargo carries with it not just the concentrated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

AES takes full stake in LNG facility in Panama

The US-based energy company sees Panama as a potential energy hub. US energy company AES said September 14 it now owns the entire stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in Panama. For undisclosed terms, AES said it acquired the 49.9% interest in the AES Colon terminal from Inversiones Bahia,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Gas Prices#Energy System#Australian#Senex Energy#Gladstone Lng#Wasco Australia
thefabricator.com

SAF expands U.S. footprint with Texas facility

SAF, a global metals distributor, fabricator, and finisher, is expanding its capacity and capabilities with the opening of a new manufacturing location in Temple, Texas. The 60,000-sq.-ft. facility will specialize in metal fabrication and distribution, including the manufacturing of panel systems and extrusions, sheet distribution, and custom metal fabrication. SAF...
TEXAS STATE
naturalgasworld.com

Atteris bags Dorado Feed contract

The Dorado field is located within the Bedout sub-basin, some 150 km north of Port Hedland, Western Australia. Engineering services provider Atteris on September 13 announced that Australian energy company Santos has awarded it the subsea front end engineering design (Feed) contract for the Dorado development offshore Western Australia. The...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

BP picks new head for gas & low-carbon business

Dotzenrath is the former CEO of RWE Renewables. BP has hired Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, the former CEO of German clean energy developer RWE Renewables, as the new vice president of its gas and low-carbon energy business, the UK major said on September 14. Dotzenrath will join BP on March 1, 2022,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Ups and downs for Canadian LNG [Gas in Transition]

Some Canadian LNG projects are close to falling through, but others are moving forward, with a new export facility proposed recently. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. There has been a mix of good news and bad news for Canada’s nascent LNG export industry recently. Construction continues on the Royal Dutch Shell-led LNG Canada project, and there are other proposals that are yet to reach the final investment decision (FID) stage, including the newly unveiled Ksi Lisims LNG project. At the same time, though, some projects appear to be on the verge of falling through, despite not having yet been officially cancelled. On Canada’s west coast, both Chevron and Woodside Energy announced in the past few months that they would exit the Kitimat LNG project, in which each company owns a 50% stake. And in eastern Canada, two high-profile setbacks to LNG projects came recently. The government of Quebec rejected th...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
naturalgasworld.com

BC utility re-opening RNG subscription programme

Canadian gas utility FortisBC said September 14 it would re-open its renewable natural gas (RNG) subscription programme to its customers on October 15. In late 2019 it had to shut down the offering, under which customers can choose to receive a specific percentage – ranging from 5% to 100% – of their monthly demand as RNG at a small premium to fossil natural gas, when demand raced ahead of supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide to work on CCS, hydrogen

The French major said it was working to incorporate CCS at a major facility in Normandy. French major TotalEnergies said September 14 it would work with gas company Air Liquide to incorporate carbon storage at a hydrogen facility in Normandy. Air Liquide will take over operations at a hydrogen production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SlashGear

Chemical process converts sewer gas into hydrogen

Researchers have developed a new chemical process that is able to turn gas created in the sewer system into hydrogen that can be used for fuel. The process converts hydrogen sulfide, commonly known as sewer gas, emitted from manure piles and inside the sewer pipes. Hydrogen sulfide is also created as a byproduct in some industrial processes, including oil refining, mining, and others.
CHEMISTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Cooper, AGL to sign new gas deal

The Australian companies have also agreed to amend the existing Sole gas sales agreement. Sydney-listed explorer Cooper Energy and Australian utility AGL Energy have agreed to sign a new gas sales agreement (GSA) for all developed and uncontracted volumes from the Casino, Henry and Netherby fields in the Otway basin in southern Australia, Cooper said on September 13.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Jera invests in German hydrogen transportation firm

Germany’s Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies has been developing hydrogen storage and transportation technology. Jera America, a unit of Japan’s Jera, has invested in Germany’s Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, the Japanese firm said on September 13. This is a joint investment with Temasek, Chevron Technology Ventures and Pavilion Capital, and Jera Americas is a lead investor with an investment of approximately €15mn ($17.7mn).
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas, Eneos sign hydrogen MoU

The companies plan to develop a hydrogen supply chain between Malaysia and Japan. Malaysia’s Petronas has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Eneos Corp to jointly develop a hydrogen supply chain between the two countries, and to explore other hydrogen opportunities, it said on September 10. The companies...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Cava is investing $30M in a food processing facility

Fast-casual chain Cava is investing $30 million to build a large food processing and packaging facility in Virginia—the second such production space for the chain, the state’s governor announced Thursday. The money comes from a $190 million funding round the Mediterranean chain secured last spring, led by T. Rowe Price...
RESTAURANTS
lpgasmagazine.com

Kauffman Gas expands propane operations into New Jersey

Kauffman Gas, based in Atglen, Pennsylvania, acquired Penn-Jersey Propane Gas Co., based in Medford, New Jersey. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Family-owned and -operated Penn-Jersey Propane specializes in residential propane service. It operates a bulk plant and several bobtails in the greater Philadelphia area and southern New Jersey.
MEDFORD, NJ
KEYC

CHS expands soybean oil refining capacity at Mankato processing plant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - CHS announces a major expansion and renovation to expand soybean oil refining capacity at Mankato’s plant. The over $60 million project is driven by upward trends in global consumption of refined oils, especially in the renewable diesel sector. When upgrades are complete soybean oil production at the facility will increase more than 35 percent.
MANKATO, MN
naturalgasworld.com

North Dakota proposes CCUS expansions

A facility already sends captured carbon to Canada for use in enhanced oil recovery. North Dakota senator John Hoeven joined a state gas company September 9 in announcing the proposed expansion of a state carbon storage facility. Hoeven, a Republican member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, joined...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Warrego firms up exploration plan for WA permit

The company has received farm-in inquiries from a range of international and domestic potential partners, Warrego said. Sydney-listed Warrego Energy has firmed up exploration plans for STP-EPA-0127, an onshore permit located in Western Australia (WA), it said on September 9. Located in the Coolcalalaya sub-basin, linking the northern Perth basin...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy