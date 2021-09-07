The Latest: Andreescu, Sakkari head to 3rd set at US Open

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Open Tennis Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after winning her first set against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

1:15 a.m.

Bianca Andreescu and Maria Sakkari are headed to a third set in the last match of the U.S. Open's fourth round.

Each of the first two sets ended in tiebreakers and they already have been playing for 2 1/2 hours.

The sixth-seeded Andreescu took the opening set 7-6 (2).

The 17th-seeded Sakkari evened the match by grabbing the second 7-6 (6).

Andreescu was the 2019 champion at Flushing Meadows and has never lost in the main draw. She missed the tournament last year.

Sakkari is trying to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time. Her best showing at a Grand Slam was a semifinal run at the French Open in June.

___

10:20 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is into the U.S. Open quarterfinals and three wins from men's tennis history.

The No. 1 seed pulled away over the final 2 1/2 sets to beat 99th-ranked American Jenson Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and keep alive his hopes for the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a men's player since 1969.

Djokovic will next face No. 6 seed Matteo Berrettini, the man he beat to win Wimbledon and give him 20 Grand Slam titles, tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a male.

___

9:45 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has moved into the lead in his fourth-round match against American Jenson Brooksby.

The top-ranked Djokovic leads 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 as he tries to keep alive his hopes of winning a men's record 21st Grand Slam title.

Djokovic finally had a fairly easy time in the third set, racing to a 4-0 lead and winning in 49 minutes as the 20-year-old Brooksby showed signs of wearing down after a grueling second set.

Djokovic is 10-0 against Americans at the U.S. Open.

___

8:55 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has evened his riveting fourth-round match against American Jenson Brooksby at one set apiece.

Brooksby, a wild card ranked 99th, took the first set 6-1. Djokovic came back to take the second set 6-3.

Trying to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since 1969, Djokovic shook off the loss of an exhausting 24-point game that cut his lead to 3-2. He broke Brooksby in the following game and then won the next as well to regain control.

The second set lasted 1 hour, 8 minutes.

___

7:55 p.m.

Jenson Brooksby has won the first set against No. 1 Novak Djokovic — and the 20-year-old American did it easily.

Brooksby, ranked 99th, took the set 6-1 in 29 minutes, breaking Djokovic's serve twice.

Djokovic is trying to win the calendar-year Grand Slam. Brooksby is trying to become the youngest American man in a major quarterfinal since Andy Roddick at the 2003 Wimbledon.

___

4:25 p.m.

Emma Raducanu has gone all the way from the U.S. Open qualifying rounds to the quarterfinals.

The 18-year-old from Britain routed American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1 to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's last eight.

Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and has gone a step further in the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, becoming just the third female qualifier to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals in the professional era.

Rogers, who upset No. 1 seed Ash Barty in the last round, jumped to a 2-0 lead before Raducanu won the next 11 games.

Another player advanced to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal when unseeded Lloyd Harris handled Reilly Opelka’s big serve and eliminated the No. 22-seeded American 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Harris plays Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev next.

___

2:45 p.m.

Alexander Zverev is into the U.S. Open quarterfinals with his 15th straight victory.

The No. 4 seed from Germany beat 13th-seeded Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Zverev started his winning streak at the Olympics, where he beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals en route to the gold medal.

Djokovic is in action later Monday.

___

1:30 p.m.

Belinda Bencic is back into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.

The Olympic gold medalist from Switzerland beat Iga Swiatek 7-6 (12), 6-3 to make the last eight in Flushing Meadows for the third time.

The 11th-seeded Bencic pulled out the lengthy first-set tiebreaker, then took the second set in 43 minutes — only about 20 more than the tiebreaker lasted.

Bencic was a semifinalist at the U.S. Open in 2019, the last time she played. She also reached the quarterfinals in her debut in 2014.

Swiatek, the No. 7 seed from Poland who won last year's French Open, was the only women's player to reach the fourth round in every major this year.

___

11:35 a.m.

Novak Djokovic is back at the stage of his loss at the U.S. Open last year.

The top-ranked Djokovic plays Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium against 20-year-old American Jenson Brooksby.

It was in the fourth round last year at Flushing Meadows that Djokovic was defaulted for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball after dropping a game in his match against Pablo Carreño Busta.

After then losing to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final, Djokovic has gone on to win all three major tournaments this year, a 24-match winning streak in Grand Slam play. He will become the first man to win all four in the same year since 1969 if he wins the U.S. Open.

Olympic champions Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic were also on the Labor Day schedule. American Shelby Rogers, who knocked out women's No. 1 seed Ash Barty, was set to face 18-year-old British qualifier Emma Raducanu.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy