Phoebe Waller-Bridge exits ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ series starring Donald Glover

By Daniel Peters
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Waller-Bridge has left the television adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover. The Amazon project, expected for release in 2022, originally had Waller-Bridge onboard as co-star and executive producer in February. The 2005 film starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as warring assassins who are also married to each other.

107.3 KFFM

Report: Phoebe Waller-Bridge May Become the New Indiana Jones

The truth of the matter is that Harrison Ford is 79 years old. He’ll be 80 by the time Indiana Jones 5 opens in theaters next summer. He can’t keep doing this forever. It seems all but certain that this will be his final appearance as Indiana Jones. But it seems all but certain the franchise will continue without him, either with a new actor replacing Ford as Indy or perhaps with a new character inheriting the franchise in some way.
MOVIES
centralrecorder.com

Amazon Prime’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” Has Lost One Of It’s Main Stars.

Reports state that Amazon Prime’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” might be on the verge of losing its main actors. The project was originally set for her to co-executive produce alongside Donald Glover. According to the outlet, Waller Bridge’s departure was due to creative differences. However, things between the pair are reported to have ended amicably.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

With ‘King Richard,’ Will Smith Could Become Second Black Man to Be Oscar-Nominated for Acting and Producing

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s sports drama “King Richard” is shaping up to have the same advantage that propelled “The Blind Side” to a best actress Oscar for Sandra Bullock. Its centerpiece is Will Smith, who’s now at the forefront of what is going to be a cutthroat best actor race. “King Richard” is the “Rocky” of tennis movies, but also the “Rocky” for every Black child that will watch this and be inspired to greatness in the future, the kind of inspiration our community doesn’t often see. Smith is one of the most influential and successful ’90s movie stars who has yet...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Can ‘Hamilton’s’ Broadway Stars Steal It?

When it comes to acting nominations in this newly named category for performers you might as well just skip the part about Anthology or TV movies. All the acting nominations—this year at least—are from Limited Series (formerly called miniseries), or in the case of those seven nominations for Hamilton actors, come from a show otherwise only eligible for Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Go figure. The Television Academy has been wrestling with eligibility in certain areas that just don’t seem to fit elsewhere, so they came up with this convoluted hodgepodge that makes little sense, shoehorning Hamilton’s cast in here because they couldn’t find any other place to put the stars of this video performance shot five years ago. Sadly, because of this, very worthy performances from the likes of Ethan Hawke, Jeff Daniels, Bryan Cranston, John Boyega, Joel Edgerton, Chris Rock and more have been shuffled off to the sidelines. Here are the Lead Actors who did make the cut, and you can scroll down to the bottom to see my prediction for the winner, as well as analysis and winner for the corresponding Supporting Actor award in these categories.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Justin Bieber poses with wife Hailey and all 4 siblings in rare family pics

Justin Bieber’s Instagram account is filled with photos of himself alongside friends, musical collaborators and, of course, wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. But earlier this week, he treated his fans and followers to a truly rare sight. Behold the big family photo that includes all four of the Canadian pop star’s...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
