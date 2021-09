In the arrivals hall at Heathrow, the walls are plastered with signs from Border Force asking travellers to 'PLEASE RESPECT OUR OFFICERS'. You can’t miss these posters, especially if you’ve been standing stock still next to one for an hour, waiting in a never-ending queue to get through immigration. We wondered, as we entered our second hour of standing in line, if the brains at Border Force had any plans to 'PLEASE RESPECT THE PASSENGERS'. Because from what we witnessed on Friday night, the respect they expected was somewhat of a one-way street. Or one-way queue, as perhaps I should say.

