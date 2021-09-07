Springfield Township Board of Trustees Public Hearing

The Springfield Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday September 8, 2021 in the Township Administration Building, 9150 Winton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. The purpose is to consider case ZC2021-004 an application by Dr. Beatriz Porras, Angel’s Castle, the property owner, for a Zoning Map Amendment from R-2 “Residence District” to SP-PUD “Special Purpose Planned Unit Development” and Preliminary Development Plans. The property is currently zoned R-2 “Residence District”. LOCATION: 2372 Compton Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45231 Book 590 Page 0371 Parcel 0001 The application is available for viewing at the Township Administration Building, 9150 Winton Road, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Interested citizens are welcome to attend the public hearing.