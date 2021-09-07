Springfield Township Board of Trustees Public Hearing

The Springfield Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday September 8, 2021 in the Township Administration Building, 9150 Winton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. The purpose is to consider case ZC2021-002 an application by Mr. Doug Woeste, The Kleingers Group, on behalf of the property owner, TriHealth, for a Zoning Map Amendment from R-2 & “R-3” “Residence District” to C-PUD “Commercial Planned Unit Development” and consideration of a Preliminary Development Plan. The property is currently zoned “R-2 & R-3 Residence District”. LOCATION PARCEL NUMBER 740 Galbraith Road 590-0190-0321 720 Galbraith Road 590-0191-0012 Galbraith Road 590-0191-0020 Galbraith Road 590-0191-0066 Galbraith Road 590-0191-0071 The application is available for viewing at the Township Administration Building, 9150 Winton Road, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Interested citizens are welcome to attend the public hearing.