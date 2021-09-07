Asian stocks rise ahead of central bank meetings

The current trading environment is proving that it doesn’t pay to be a value investor or a growth investor. It doesn’t help your performance if you trade in the short term only, or the long term only. In this environment you have to be both a long- and short-term investor as well as a growth and value investor since market themes are changing on a daily basis. Comments during the weekend from Fed officials including Patrick Harker from Philadelphia and Loretta Mester from Cleveland, suggested that a tapering announcement from the Federal Reserve next week would be a good thing for stocks since it would suggest that the FOMC has faith in the strength of the US economic recovery and it would be a sign that the worst of the Delta Covid variant is behind us.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO