CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Equity gauges down but metal stocks gain marginally

raleighnews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were down amid muted global cues during early hours on Tuesday with metal scrips witnessing tepid gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 211 points or 0.36 per cent at 58,086 while the Nifty 50 dipped by...

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

CS Disco Selling Shareholders Offload $292M Stock Via Equity Offering

CS Disco Inc (NYSE: LAW) priced 5.5 million shares by selling shareholders at $53 per share to raise $291.5 million in a secondary public offering. The offer price implies a 0.4% discount to CS Disco's September 14 closing price of $53.23. The company's stock declined 7% yesterday, after the announcement about the stock sale.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Value Stock ETFs Rally as Traders Gauge Economic Outlook

Value stock exchange traded funds climbed Wednesday as investors looked to the momentum behind the economic recovery. “The main factor in that move between growth and value is COVID and the Delta variant and its impact on the economy,” Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel, told Reuters. “Over time, we’ve seen the market focus flip flop between these two outlooks for the economy as investors try to grapple with the near-term economic outlook.”
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

Market exchange rates in China -- Sept. 16

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Thursday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 643.30. Euro 100 760.25. Japanese yen...
MARKETS
stlouisnews.net

Mild rally at bourses, Zee Entertainment up 40 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed with mild gains on Tuesday with select IT and banking stocks leading the rally. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 69 points or 0.12 per cent at 58,247 while the Nifty 50 gained by 25 points or 0.14 per cent to 17,380.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tata Motors#Icici Bank#Kotak Mahindra Bank#Ani#The Bse Sp Sensex#Psu#Nifty Fmcg#Tata Consumer Products#Asian Paints#Jsw Steel#Tata Steel#Maruti Suzuki#Eicher Motors#Nestle India#Axis Bank#State Bank Of India#Sun Pharma#Hang Seng#Kospi
raleighnews.net

German shares close higher Tuesday

FRANKFURT, Sep. 14 (Xinhua) -- German stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index up 21.57 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 15,722.99 points. Semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies and Deutsche Post won the most among the blue chips, with their shares up both by 2.22 percent. Energy group RWE rose 1.33 percent.
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

Roundup: Tokyo stocks break 3-day growth after 31-year high

TOKYO, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday, breaking a three-day rally, as investors were encouraged to lock in gains in broader sectors by caution over chasing the upside after the market's close at a 31-year high on Tuesday. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average finished down 158.39 points,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Api Group Stock Slips On $400M Equity Offering

APi Group Corp (NYSE: APG) commenced an underwritten public offering of $400 million of shares of its common stock. APi Group intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions and other business opportunities, capital expenditures, and working capital. APi Group plans to...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Gold Stocks to Watch Despite the Metal Losing its Sheen

GOLD - Free Report) , Franco-Nevada Corporation (. AUY - Free Report) are well poised on their strong balance sheets and initiatives to lower costs. The Zacks Mining - Gold industry comprises companies that are engaged in extracting gold from mines, which are either underground or open pits. Mining is a long and complex process and requires significant financial resources. Exploration to evaluate the size of the deposit followed by assessment of ways to extract and process the ore efficiently, safely and responsibly, followed by the development of the mine, precedes the actual mining process. It takes normally 10-20 years for a gold mine to produce material that can be refined. The players in the industry nowadays use a range of sophisticated techniques to extract gold and convert it into doré bars, which is an alloy of gold and silver, alongside other impurities. These are then sent for purification, following which the gold is purchased in the form of bars or coins or used in jewelry or for other purposes.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
raleighnews.net

German shares gain 0.59 pct Monday

FRANKFURT, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- German stocks rose on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index up 91.61 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 15,701.42 points. Automotive supplier Continental won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 3.76 percent. Automotive manufacturers Daimler and BMW gained by 3.70 percent and 3.13 percent respectively.
STOCKS
investing.com

India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.08%

Investing.com – India equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Banking , Consumer Durables and Carbon sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 0.08%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index fell 0.22%. The biggest gainers of the session on...
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

7 Tips to Maximize Gains in Fantasy Stocks and Crypto

I have always been an avid fan of fantasy trading, such as fantasy sports. I remember when I first got into trading fantasy stocks and crypto, dealing with fantasy crypto portfolios was a completely new concept for me. Like most beginners, I made mistakes but eventually, I learned the ropes.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares fall as Reliance slides; retail inflation in focus

BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday, dragged by heavyweight Reliance Industries after the conglomerate delayed the launch of a low-cost smartphone it is developing with Google, with investors awaiting key inflation data due later in the day. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares open near record highs on inflation relief, Zee soars

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened near record highs on Tuesday after data showed the country’s retail inflation eased to a four-month low, while Zee Entertainment surged 10% after top investors sought the removal of its chief executive from its board. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was...
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

Nikkei 225 takes lead again on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia kicked off the week in an upward trajectory on Monday, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed more than 400 points. All eyes are on Japanese markets which have prospered since the announcement of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pending resignation. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 4.30 percent last week and extended those gains on Monday, with the benchmark index now approaching a more than three-decade high.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Top-Ranked Stocks With Impressive Net Profit Margins

Investors eye businesses that generate profits on a regular basis. In order to gauge the extent of profits, there is no better metric than net profit margin. A higher net margin underlines a company’s efficiency in translating sales into actual profits. Moreover, this metric lends an insight into how well a company is run and the headwinds weighing on it.
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

China's securities market attracts over 1.87 mln new investors in August

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's securities market attracted more than 1.87 million new investors in August, industrial data showed. The figure was up by 4.43 percent from the same period last year, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited. Individuals accounted for the majority of new...
MARKETS
CNBC

European stocks reverse gains to close lower amid inflation jitters; Rubis down 8%

LONDON — European stock markets closed lower on Friday, reversing earlier gains, as traders weighed concerns over rising inflation and central bank action. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.3%, after having climbed earlier in the day. The benchmark also finished the week in the red, falling 1.2%. Utilities shares led the losses Friday, down 1.3%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Certara Stock Under Pressure On Equity Raise Of $140M At 12% Discount

Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4.5 million shares at $31.00 per share for gross proceeds of $139.5 million. The offer price represents a discount of almost 12% from the last close price of $35.14 on Wednesday. Certain selling stockholders are offering 15.5...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy