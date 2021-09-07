Will You Help Riley Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Riley is an approximately 5 year old neutered male who arrived from Maryland in early July. He is the sweetest boy and absolutely loves to be pet and held! He has a chronic upper respiratory infection and will likely require more trips to the vet so a good relationship with one is a plus! Because he has a chronic infection, we think he’d do best in a home without other cats or in a home with other cats that already have the sniffles themselves. His adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in adopting a cat, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!