WOODSTOCK – The results are in and Gary Rabine, candidate for Governor, was the clear winner of the Illinois State Fair Straw Poll. The Illinois Republican Party tent conducted a straw poll during the State Fair. Fairgoers had the option of putting corn in the jar of their favorite candidate and Gary Rabine was the undisputed straw poll winner. “The results, of course, are not scientific but a win is a win,” Rabine said. “We are building momentum every day and we will Continue Reading

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO