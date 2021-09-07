Artists have outlet for work created amid the pandemic

Normally, Renee Verbanic, who heads up Marion County Communities of Shalom Inc., and her staff are giving away books about various topics. Now, Communities of Shalom is planning to publish a book to showcase community resiliency in the midst of COVID-19. Artists have a chance to have their works published in the upcoming book. The deadline for submissions is Noember 30. TWV FILE PHOTO

FAIRMONT — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused sorrow for many, but the Marion County Communities of Shalom is looking to find the good in it all.

Communities of Shalom — the local prevention and wellness coalition — focuses on community building and developing positive relationships. In the coming months its volunteers are planning to compile and publish an art book, however, they can’t do so without the community’s help.

The book will be filled with any form of original art from all ages that was created in during the pandemic and around the theme, “inspiration through tough times.” The organization is asking the public to get busy and share their creativity in hopes of being selected for publication in the book. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 30.

“The end result would be that we hopefully counter some cynicism and counter negativity,” Renée Verbanic a certified prevention specialist that works with communities of Shalom. “We want to do these things by planting seeds of creativity and showing off all the talent we have here in Marion County.”

Submissions can be poetry, flash fiction or nonfiction between 5 and 750 words, visual art in color or black and white. The organizers will consider previously published pieces on a case by case basis.

“Even in the midst of tough times, there are things that we are passionate about, that we can follow and have fun while doing it,” said Jim Norton, chair of the Communities of Shalom spiritual wellness committee. “We’re trying to work in as many artistic skills we can.”

Submissions can range wildly, and as long as a photo of the art can be printed, they’d like to publish the artwork in the book.

“We’re hoping to give people an opportunity to fulfill their passions or things they enjoy,” Norton said. “A friend of mine is going to submit three paintings that are very pertinent to the topic.”

The group is hoping to secure a grant to fund the book’s publication so it can then be given to the public for free.

The purpose of the project is part of what Verbanic calls “positive cultural norming,” which is a practice of publicizing the bright side of things rather than being focused on the negativity.

“People are struggling through the pandemic, yet look how full our cup is here in Marion County, we’re overflowing with talented people,” Verbanic said. “Hope is a very big deal when it comes to countering all the cynicism and negativity.”

The goal is to make an effort to show the positive side of things just as much as the negative is shown. While there continues to be suffering throughout the pandemic, there has also been great works of creativity right in our backyard that this project hopes to bring to light.

Submissions for the book are to be sent to ShalomArtBook@gmail.com. If an individual artist is submitting multiple works, each work must have its own submission. Further instructions on submission can be found by going online to bit.ly/shalomartbook.

“What came out of this pandemic is some powerful creativity and neighbor helping neighbor,” Verbanic said. “It’s given us an intense awareness of what’s important and what our values are.”