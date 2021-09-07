CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley Johnson signs with Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have agreed on a contract with forward Stanley Johnson, The Athletic reported Monday.

Terms were not reported.

Johnson, 25, spent the past two seasons in Toronto. He averaged 4.4 points in 61 games (13 starts) last season with the Raptors.

For his career, Johnson is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 371 games (77 starts) for the Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans and Raptors.

Johnson was taken No. 8 overall by the Pistons in the 2015 draft out of Arizona.

–Field Level Media

