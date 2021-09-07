Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 00:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Aitkin and Carlton Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1232 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over McGregor, or 11 miles south of Big Sandy Lake, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Tamarack around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cromwell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH