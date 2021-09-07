Woman shot, killed on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on the city's east side Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. when IMPD East District officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of E. 25th Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult female who sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the woman to the hospital in critical condition. Not long after arriving at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead by medical staff.

IMPD Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation. The Marion County Coroner's Office will be assisting and will determine an exact cause of death.

There is no information on a potential suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-34675 or e-mail him at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.