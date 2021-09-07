CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Woman shot, killed on Indy's east side

By Mary Farucci
WRTV
WRTV
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u41w0_0boSldes00

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on the city's east side Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. when IMPD East District officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of E. 25th Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult female who sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the woman to the hospital in critical condition. Not long after arriving at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead by medical staff.

IMPD Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation. The Marion County Coroner's Office will be assisting and will determine an exact cause of death.

There is no information on a potential suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-34675 or e-mail him at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#East Side#Police#Impd Homicide#Det#The Impd Homicide Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WRTV

Man dies after getting stuck in soy bean silo

INDIANAPOLIS — A 32-year-old man died Saturday after being stuck in a silo for ten hours. The Indianapolis Fire Department says Marvin Tyler was trapped in soybean product about 100 feet down in the silo, located in the 1100 block of West 18th Street. Firefighters say he was nonresponsive and air monitoring showed an oxygen deficient atmosphere.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

19 shot, 6 fatally over Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 20 people were shot in Indianapolis since Saturday of the Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis, according to information gathered from police. Four of those fatal shootings happened within four hours Monday afternoon and into the evening. "We'll be as responsive to the community's needs as we can,"...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy