All proceeds will benefit Project Self-Sufficiency, a local non-profit agency which specializes in services for low-income families in Sussex, Warren, and Hunterdon Counties. The Hudson Farm Club has hosted a Sporting Clay Outing on behalf of Project Self-Sufficiency for years. Like a golf outing, the Sporting Clay Outing allows participants to shoot at an assortment of clay targets available at 20 different locations throughout the sprawling grounds. Each shooting station offers a different presentation of targets, allowing participants to simulate game shooting in a variety of ways. Teams will have the opportunity to take aim at 100 clays over the course of 3 ½ hours.

SUSSEX, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO